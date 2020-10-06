China, a well-known communist Country sentenced a Christian Bookseller to seven years in jail.

The ICC (International Christian Concern) reported allged 'illegal business operations' done by Chen Yu, a Chinese Christian online bookstore owner. Yu was also fined 200,000 RMB which will be $29,450 US dollars. The bookstore owner is now charged with 'illegal Business Operation' and Yu's phone will also be confiscated by the Chinese authorities. Chinese persecution never ceased to decrease and continues to emerge within China and other communist areas.

According to ICC, a document stated the 12,864 Christian books he provided will be destroyed by the Linhai City Public Security Bureau. The police launched a nationwide investigation to track down the bookstore's customers through sale records and confiscated their purchased books.

Bitter Winter reported recent purchases and orders from years ago are now probed and they will start detaining individuals who are selling unapproved religious publications from Taiwan, the US, and other countries. A pastor from Shenzhen city in the southern province of Guangdong stated, "people who buy Christian books are practicing believers, so the government looks into them to determine how dangerous they are to the stability of their regime." He added, "The CCP has done too many shameful deeds and continues to suppress people. Our government has a guilty conscience."