Vice President Mike Pence sent love and prayers to President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump for their full recovery.

Following the news regarding their 'positive' results, Pence shared on Twitter blessing the President with millions joining across America to pray for their health.

"Karen and I send out love and prayers to our dear friends President Donald Trump, and Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. We are grateful for the concern, support, and prayers from millions of Americans for President Trump and the First Lady. ""We believe it's emblematic of the love, care, and compassion that the American People have shown to all of those that have been impacted by the Coronavirus. I spoke to President Donald Trump a little while back and he sounded great! Trump will be going home tonight, so Karen and I are headed to Utah for the Vice Presidential Debate! See you there!" President Trump shared his experience at the Walter Reed Medical Center and updated his supporters. As shown on Twitter: "I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of COVID. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs and knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

The First Lady Melania Trump also shared on Twitter: "My family is grateful for all of the prayers and support! I am feeling good and will continue to rest at home. Thank you to medical staff and caretakers everywhere, and my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus."

