23 year old, Sadie Rob of "Duck Dynasty" and "Dancing With the Starsshared how she overcame her trials by having faith in God.



Sadie spoke with 'Entertainment Tonight' and began to express her insecurities. As a young star, Sadie tried her best to be fit throughout the program and continue to achieve her dreams. She struggled with her body image and assumed she looked 'a little different'. The negative comments online she read brought her to believe the eyes of others and left her with insecurity.

Sadie spoke, "During Dancing With The Stars, you work out so much and you're dancing 24/7, so no wonder you have the body of your lifetime! I had this body that I never thought I'd have. I had a six-pack for two weeks, but then Thanksgiving hit and it went away. People started to comment. People would say things like, if you lost 10 more pounds, you would look like a real model."

Sadie was known to weigh only 115 pounds with unhealthy conditions. "That really messed up my mind" Such criticism led to Sadie developing a really unhealthy view' of her own image which she thought about incessantly.



Dealing with insecurity, Sadie Robertson tried to find the best outcome and conclusion to her emotional distress when she realized how important her faith would continue to be to her. "I remember praying and saying, God, I think you chose the wrong person. This makes me nervous. This makes me insecure. This is not something I'm thriving in. Then the Lord said something so sweet to my heart. I just felt like God was saying, 'I'm not calling you to be this perfect person. I'm actually just calling you to be a sister and a friend to those who don't have a sister and a friend."

Throughout the hardship, Sadie Robertson mentioned only God helped her turn her point of view around. She shared on Instagram, "I Preached a message today for Auburn Community Church called 'Guided By The Spirit!" I think it is an important one for us to listen to and ask the question, who and what guides our life? The wind of the world will distract you from your purpose and the wind of God will lead you towards your purpose."

