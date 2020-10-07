Vice President, Mike Pence continues his duties despite White House coronavirus cases.

Pence tested negative and plans to maintain his usual work for the upcoming days. Mike Pence is next in line for the US presidency if there are health issues upon President Donald Trump. Pence's personal physician, Dr. Jesse Schonau also announced a statement on Friday explaining Pence is 'not required for a quarantine.'

The Vice Presidential debate with Kamala Harris is set to begin on October 7th, at 6 P.M. Mike Pence will attend and participate in the debate with safety measures. Pence has been engaging with supporters who sent out prayers for Donald Trump and is now taking over the White House duties. With no concern, Pence plans on continuing his normal activities.

Pence aides stated there have been no such discussions this past week, but did not immediately respond to further questions. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions. One aid stated out of concern, "We're in a campaign. We have a month to go. We see Joe Biden and Kamala Harris out there campaigning. Certainly, they're not asking for a remote debate."