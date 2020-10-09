On Monday, President Donald Trump was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, on the guidance of his team of attending physicians, to continue his recovery from Covid-19 at the White House.

\The President's medical team warned, however, that he, "may not entirely be out of the woods yet." Throughout Tuesday, the president sent a flurry of tweets, mostly focused on his reelection campaign and on the allegation that the Obama administration spied on President Trump. The president tweeted on Monday afternoon, saying he is "feeling really good!""Don't be afraid of COVID," the president said. "Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge."

President Trump additionally posted a video in front of the White House on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. According to President Trump, he "spent four days there, didn't have to."However, Trump also described his condition on Friday as slightly worrisome: "I went in I wasn't feeling so hot and within a very short period of time they gave me Regeneron ... and it was like unbelievable, I felt good immediately."

Trump spoke about wanting to approve the drug immediately and increase the stock for the country: "We've authorized it. And if you're in the hospital and you're feeling really bad I think we're gonna work it so you can get it and you're gonna get it free. And especially if you're a senior we're gonna get you in there quick."

However, according to Regeneron, the $450M deal signed by the drugmaker and the U.S. government in the summer covers only between 70,000 to 300,000 treatment doses and 420,000 to 1.3 million preventive doses, indicating that the supply would run out quickly if not replenished. "If you're in the hospital and you're feeling really bad I think we're gonna work it so you can get it and you're gonna get it free, and especially if you're a senior we're gonna get you in there quick."

Trump also spoke about the vaccine timeline, referring to vaccines from "great companies" such as Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer. He said, "We're gonna have a great vaccine very very shortly. I think we should have it before the election but frankly the politics gets in the way. But we did it; nobody else would've done it."

Since Trump has returned to the White House, multiple staffers and the president's top speechwriter Stephen Miller have tested positive. In addition, according to a Pentagon spokesman, "almost the entirety of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, including Gen. James C. McConville, the Army chief of staff, are quarantining after Adm. Charles Ray, the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, tested positive for coronavirus."