California Megachurch's pastor, Greg Laurie, has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the White House nomination ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Laurie, Senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship joined the event with other evangelical leaders, and pastors who attended the ceremony but tested negative. His symptoms started with fatigue, aches, pains, and fever and added his sense of taste has been affected.



Throughout the pandemic, the positive result of Laurie brought shock as he proclaims, "we can get through this with God." Laurie also mentioned he has tested negative before attending the White House event and assures individuals were infected from the event. At least eight other attendees are reported to be positive for coronavirus after attending The White House rose garden event. Among the President and The First Lady's results, The White House released photos that indicated attendees who were unmasked in the Rose Garden Crowd.



Pastor Laurie also attended Franklin Graham's prayer rally held in Washington, D.C the same weekend. Pastor Greg Laurie shared on Twitter, "I tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. I have been in quarantine since then. My wife Cathe is also in quarantine with me. I am happy to report that all members of my family have tested negative for COVID."



