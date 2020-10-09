Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced Oct.4 would be a 'Day of Prayer' on Twitter. Praying for President Trump and Melania Trump who have been affected by the coronavirus, the Governors proclaimed The White House.

Fox News reported on Ohio's Department of Health's latest update on Saturday that there are more than 148,000 confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4,600 related deaths in the state. Coronavirus cases are tending to increase again relating to The White House, politicians, evangelical leaders, and pastors who have been affected by the virus. According to John Hopkins University, there are more than 7.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States and more than 209,000 related deaths.

Gov. Mike Dewine stated on Twitter, "Lt. Gov. Husted and I have issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, October 4, as a Day of Prayer. The Day of Prayer is for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, as well as all those suffering from or impacted by a coronavirus."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump recovered from The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and stated he was 'doing great'. In addition, The former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Kellyanne Conway, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, and Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Rom Johnson, R-Wis have all tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

