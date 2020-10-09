As of August 2020, The Bible has been translated into 700 different languages.

According to research, over 5.7 billion people are now reading scripture in different languages and seeking God. Globally, about 80 percent of the population now has the full Bible from the rapid speed of translation technology. Disregarding the COVID-19 issue, The Bible companies and the global economy have pushed on to continue the translation process.

Within the Bible Society and The Christian Ministry, they are currently celebrating the ministry milestone that 700 people groups now have full access to the Bible. The CEO, Robert Biggs stated, "We are grateful to God, our ministry partners, and the financial partners whose generosity makes this Kingdom work possible. We are committed to ensuring every person is able to read or listen to the Word of God in their heart language."

Additionally, the Bible Society never ceases to spread the gospel throughout online programs and sites. "We are pressing ahead to bring the life-changing message of God's Word to an additional 1.5 billion people who have no Scripture in their language."

The American Bible Society celebrated the exciting news as they pointed out that Bible translation has rapidly increased in the past few decades. In 2020, the amount of language increased to 700 from 300. There tends to be an 'unprecedented level of partnership among the Bible translation agencies.'

