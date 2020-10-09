The Former Priest at The Trinity Church misused more than $200,000 for his personal use.

Throughout an investigation, the Church announced he has misused the funds for his own good and wrote a letter regarding the incident. The Former Priest, Matthew Dutton-Gillett had been removed for 4 years under the supervision of a Bishop. In the past, Matthew Dutton-Gillett had served within the ministry since 2009 and he is now accused of spending church money on himself since 2011.

In late April, Trinity Church leaders announced the matter and conducted a forensic investigation though Redwood City-based Evidentia Consulting over three months. Intentionally using the funds, the former Priest owed back the misused $125,000 to the Church community. Trinity Church is known to have about 150 to 200 regular attendees who attended the service regularly.



The Menlo Park Police, whereas the Church is nearby, confirmed on Monday that the case is under a serious investigation according to department spokesperson Nicole Acker. As a result, there was disciplinary action against the former Priest as he is now restricted for the next four years under supervision and stated he will not manage funds.



"At the end of those four years, the bishop may remove him from the priesthood or modify, sustain, or remove the restrictions on his ministry. The accord requires restitution of the misused funds to date, Trinity has received a check from the Re. Dutton-Gillett for $52,00 separately, our insurance company paid us the maximum benefit of $100,000 under our coverage for criminal acts." The letter stated.

