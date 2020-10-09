China has banned multiple classical pieces of music, deeming them religious in background, and among which was Ludwig van Beethoven's coveted Symphony No. 9, "Ode to Joy".

The news comes via a WeChat screenshot of a conversation allegedly from a professor of the Conducting Department at China Conservatory of Music. The conversation from Professor Wu Lingfen on September 27th indicated her grief at being unable to teach Beethoven this Fall. She also stated that as a result, she would no longer continue to teach this year. Wang Xilin, one of China's most significant composers was also appalled to hear the news. In an interview with Radio Free Asia (RFA), Xilin expressed his great disappointment and disgust.

"Beethoven's No. 9 Symphony is not religious music, it is a lighthouse of ideas and civilization to all mankind, a peak of human ideas. Starting from 1942, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has set a standard for art, which is to serve the party. It ruthlessly killed all the art and those great works which have meaning to them. Today it is ruthlessly killing international art. Now CCP is banning this piece, it is very foolish and ridiculous! CCP is walking towards its apocalypse on thought and culture."