A priest based in Southern California filed a lawsuit against Gov. Newsom among nearly 20 other state local officials alleging that covid-19 restrictions have 'radically and severely restricted' his ministry.

"The place of worship is unconstitutional and a violation of religious rights."

Father Trevor filed a lawsuit in California Superior Court for Kern County on Sept. 29 relating to the lockdown measures. Father Trevor argued about public health guidelines and public religious activities which caused him more harm than good. He stated he followed the social distancing requirements as well as using face coverings. The case is now handled by Thomas More Society, also known as an Attorney group for Donald Trump. The complaint mentioned the churches are being targeted to shut down unfairly within COVID-19. The complaint compares and contrasts the world we view today including restaurants, markets, and stores, with churches; House of Worship.

"One is allowed to sit in various 'essential' offices together with fellow office workers all day long, five days a week, but the same people are forbidden to occupy the pews inside their 'non-essential' churches for even one hour on a Sunday."

The Special Counsel of the Thomas More Society, Paul Jonna released a statement that Newsom 'continues to levy strict limits' towards churches. The Church is now taking major legal action against the state for prohibiting indoor worship, singing during services, and mandatory facemasks wear.

