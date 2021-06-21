Famous author Jerry B. Jenkins thinks the world is drawing close to the end as depicted in his popular biblical End Times fictitious trilogy, which has garnered widespread attention.

Jenkins said he's going to continue writing because he thinks the world is witnessing some of the scenarios he co-wrote with Tim LaHaye in his "Left Behind" series.

"We're getting pretty close to the end. I think we have more reason to believe that now than we ever have," he told Christian Post. "It seems like something is coming. You just wonder how long God can carry us as sinful and restless as the world is."

"On the other hand, God has a different economy of time than we do. He wrote in the Bible 2,000 years ago that the end was soon or imminent, and that we should watch and wait. We've been doing that all these years," he went on. "The Bible also says that to God, 1,000 years is as a day and a day is as 1,000 years. So, if He waits one more day, in His mercy, that would be 1,000 of our years. Yet I don't think there's any more prophecy that needs to be fulfilled before the end, so it could be today as well."

The 71-year-old writer also emphasized that all Christians have a responsibility to communicate the Good News, no matter how difficult the circumstances may seem to be.

According to Jenkins, "I think it's obvious that we need to be at the task of being sure that the fewest people possible are left behind. That means sharing our faith and being bold and not holding back. Sometimes we're so afraid to offend somebody, we could offend them right into Hell. I think we need to just be overt, and it's on them what they do."

New book series in the works

For the purpose of preaching the gospel of Christ, Jenkins has written a new book named after his son's popular television series "The Chosen."

"The Chosen: I Have Called You By Name" is the first volume in his new book series and it was just published. A lot of the ideas for the book came from his oldest son, Dallas Jenkins, who developed the record-breaking crowdfunding faith-based TV series "The Chosen."

A look at the impact Jesus Christ made in the lives of individuals He called to be His disciples, and how that experience changed their lives for the rest of their lives, is explored in this book.

The new book is set in the same world as season one of the shows and provides more context for the narrative.

"Experience the life and power of the perfect Son of God as never before - through the eyes of everyday people just like you," states the book description."

Jenkins said that he had a great time writing the book since it "seemed like the right thing to do." He also wishes for his latest book, "The Chosen," to encourage readers to seek God.

He also hoped that everyone would have learned the real worth of life and family as a result of the COVID pandemic.