July 1 marked the 100th anniversary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), during which Beijing held several huge public superspreader events without considering the impact it would have in transmitting the delta variant of COVID among its citizens. The COVID pandemic is still raging in other parts of the world, especially in areas with low vaccination rates. China even reported a spike in COVID cases in several of its provinces.

According to Breitbart, China initially invoked the COVID pandemic to quash pro-democracy rallies in Hong Kong, and also gatherings commemorating the anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre, yet secretly organized major events commemorating the CCP's 100th anniversary.

These superspreader events are scheduled to last for a week and will feature gala performances, song, dance, and theater performances, fireworks shows, and more. All of these are meant to exalt the CCP and its current leader, Xi Jinping.

As part of its anniversary-week celebrations, the Chinese Communist Party staged a gala performance in the National Stadium https://t.co/G3N7pX1WA9 pic.twitter.com/8VYvVd8IIl — Reuters (@Reuters) June 29, 2021

During the "July 1 medal" award ceremony that took place in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Chinese President Xi urged CCP members to "firmly keep the loyalty and love for the party and the people close to one's heart, turn that into action, dedicate everything, even your precious life, to the party and the people," Reuters reported. The CCP reported having 91.9 million members in 2019, or 6.6% of China's population. It had been ruling China since 1949.

China does not appear to be worried about hosting week-long superspreader events commemorating the CCP 100th anniversary, as its state-run media and propaganda outlet Global Times reported that 17.9 million adults have been inoculated with COVID vaccines in Beijing. They claim that 15.6 million or 80% of its Beijing population have been fully vaccinated against COVID, a rate that is "deemed enough to achieve herd immunity."

The state-sponsored report also said that the communist country is "expected to establish an immunity barrier against COVID-19 by the end of this year or early next year" thanks to ramped up COVID vaccine production and the "greatly improved" vaccination capacity of the public health system. It claims that Chinese citizens are also "becoming more motivated" to get the jab.

Despite China's positive outlook on itself, the same cannot be said for other countries. Bloomberg reported that a recently released Pew Research Center survey revealed that negative views of China "remain near record highs across the developed world."

Up to 15 out of 17 advanced economies who were surveyed this year have an "unfavorable opinion of China," with the highest rates occurring in Japan (88%), Sweden (80%), Australia (78%), South Korea (77%), and the United States (76%). All of these countries have had or have existing diplomating tensions with the communist regime, which is not a good look on the CCP's 100th anniversary.

But Xi remains undeterred. During the CCP's 100th anniversary, he declared that China's rise as a superpower is "unstoppable," the New York Times reported. He warned other forces that oppose China will be met with a "Great Wall of steel."

In his speech given at a superspreader event on Thursday in Beijing, the CCP leader said, "The Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to bully, oppress or enslave us. Whoever nurses delusions of doing that will crack their heads and spill blood on the Great Wall of steel built from the flesh and blood of 1.4 billion Chinese people."

CCP General Secretary Xi, whose speech appeared to be a direct attack at the United States, declared, "We'll never accept insufferably arrogant lecturing from those 'master teachers!'"

It's worth noting that the last two words in the sentence above seem to confirm earlier reports saying China is using "wokeness" or "social justice" as a "geopolitical tool" to manipulate Americans and western countries in general.