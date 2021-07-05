In his most recent podcast titled "Is Truth Dead?" Pastor Ché Ahn of Harvest Rock Church in Pasadena, CA, spoke about how deceptive propaganda and other false information obstruct the truth in society.

The "spirit" (driving force) underlying the leftist agenda, according to Pastor Ché, is the same as that behind socialism, communism, and Marxism.

He believes that the media has been taken over by the Left this time, and that it has now devolved into a propaganda machine, lying and deceiving the public in order to convey what the state says, which is generally whatever the state wants people to think.

To provide one concrete example, he referenced the reports that have been in the press for the past three and a half years that alleged that President Trump collaborated with the Russians to be elected. He mentioned the FBI, CIA, and Congressman Adam Schiff (who represents Pasadena) as among the accusers.

"But then we found out it was all a lie," he said. "And I want to submit to you that in the midst of darkness, God wants the truth of God's people, God's word to light up the darkness. We need to come into opposite spirit of what's going on in our society. That's why truth matters."

Regarding the issue surrounding the use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a COVID-19 prophylactic, Ché said that he had verified the use of the drug with three physicians, including his brother. Despite this, he claims that the state of California will not license or sell it in any way.

He then brought attention to the fact that India, which has more people than the United States, was able to successfully cut their death rate with HCQ and other preventative medication, and yet it will not be adopted due to the influence of big pharma on state governments for financial gain.

When it comes to churches, Pastor Ché said that although most evangelicals affirm that the Word of God is true, they commit the sin of omission by failing to communicate the whole counsel of God.

"They'll just share what will meet your needs and make you happy. 'We don't want to rock the boat. We don't want to turn people off.' So they won't say, same-sex marriage is not biblical. They won't say homosexuality is a sin," Pastor Ché continued.

On former President Trump, Pastor Ché believes that while he has a lot of flaws as a human being, he has kept his promises.

"But the thing that really blows me away is that he has kept his promises. He says the move of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Do you know how many presidents have said that? Every single president in modern history."

The Pasadena pastor also stated that even Democrats supported the wall because they all wanted border control and a halt to illegal immigration. However, when Trump announced his intention to build a wall, the issue became politicized, and he was labeled as a racist and a xenophobic who despises immigrants from other countries.

The rest of Pastor's message served as a challenge to the congregation to take a bold stand for truth in their area of influence. Listen to the whole episode (via the player below) to get valuable insight from Pastor Ché's perspective on truth-telling.