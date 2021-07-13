Texas now has another Sanctuary City for the Unborn in Centerville, making it the 33rd in the United States.

Life News reported that the City of Centerville became Texas's newest Sanctuary of the Unborn in a 5-0 vote on a pro-life ordinance of its council last Wednesday.

The Centerville Ordinance, numbered 7-7-2021, outlaws "abortion within the city of Centerville" and declares "Centerville as a Sanctuary City for the Unborn." It makes "various provisions and findings providing for severability" and establishes an effective date for it," which is immediately by "majority vote of the city council."

"We declare Centerville, Texas to be a Sanctuary City for the Unborn. Abortion at all times and at all stages of pregnancy is declared to be an act of murder, subject to the affirmative defenses described in Section D (5). Abortion-inducing drugs are declared to be contraband, and we declare the possession of abortion-inducing drugs within the city limits to be an unlawful act," the ordinance said.

Section D (5) states that the unlawful acts identified in the section, such as abortion, the use of abortion-inducing drugs, and the "aiding or abetting of an abortion" within the city; "maybe construed to prohibit any conduct protected by The First Amendment."

The ordinance gives an exemption for situations where the mother's life is in danger, which is "in response to a life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy that, as certified by a physician, places the woman in danger of death or a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function unless an abortion is performed."

The Texas Scorecard reported that the unanimous vote on the ordinance comes as no surprise since the city is the seat of the renowned very conservative Leon County. Residents from the county have been urging for passing of such a bill that prohibits abortion even before the ordinance was voted upon.

As per Texas Scorecard, Leon County voted on Proposition 7 back in 2018 for the Republican Party primary. Proposition 7 spoke of abolishing abortion from Texas, which was favored by the majority who cast 2,354 votes versus 807 against it. The county is also mostly Republican.

Life News added that Mayor Nolan Ray Goolsby supported the ordinance against the advise of the city attorney in Waco and the Texas Municipal League to "not take any action." Goolsby said he decided to "go from" his "heart" since he has been "praying about it."

Per Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn movement founder Mark Lee Dickson, the ordinance was passed because hundreds of residents from Centerville sent letters to leaders urging them to do so. Dickson, who is also Right to Life of East Texas Director, revealed that the city attorney's advice was probably influenced from being married to an abortion activist who was a former Planned Parenthood board member.

Dickson is said to be a "travelling preacher" set to turn "400 cities across Texas" to side against abortion by declaring it as a Sanctuary to the Unborn.

Many Mayors and city councilors, as per the Texas Score Card, from within and outside the state praised Centerville for its ordinance.

The pro-life movement is said to be gaining momentum as evidenced by cities in the United States declaring Sanctuaries for the Unborn. Last month, Lebanon City became the first in the state of Ohio to become a Sanctuary for the Unborn.

Centerville joins the cities of Wascom (1st), Naples, Joaquin, Tenaha, Gilmer, West Brook, Rusk, Colorado, Gary, Big Springs, Wells, Whiteface, East Mountain, New Home, Morton, Ackerly, Grapeland, Goldsmith, Carbon, Gorman, Murchison, Latexo, Lubbock, Abernathy, Poyner, Levelland, Sundown, and Sterling. Lubbock is said to be the biggest Sanctuary of the Unborn in Texas.

Besides these, Nebraska's Hayes Center and Blue Hill are also declared as sanctuaries.