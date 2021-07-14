Next year marks the beginning of the fundraising process for a Tower of Babel attraction which Ark Encounter founder Ken Ham hopes to see built in three to four years.

"We will help people understand what genetics research and the Bible say about the origin of all the people groups around the world. I can assure you: it will be a fascinating, eye-opening attraction," Ham said during a Q&A session for the Ark's 5th anniversary.

This is what other news sources have referred to as something that would "tackle the racism issue."

Additional enhancements include a scale model of what Jerusalem may have looked like during the time of Christ, which is expected to commence sometime in 2022. A themed carousel will also be built for the pleasure of children, and they aim to have it finished by next summer.

According to Answers in Genesis, despite the fact that there is no scriptural blueprint or physical description for the proportions of the Tower of Babel from Genesis 11, researchers believe the Tower of Babel looked like a ziggurat after examining the earliest structures from the region.

Where is the Tower of Babel?

It is stated in a 2011 blog from the Answers in Genesis that "Shinar," where the Bible claims the Babel event has taken place, was generally believed to be a place in southern Mesopotamia. Analyses of history, geography, and geology indicate, however, that it is no longer possible to see Shinar in the South, but that the Tower remains must now be situated in the Upper Khabur River triangle in North Mesopotamia.

Assuming that any contemporary map of Iraq has an evident hint to Shinar's position in the north, it was determined that a version of the word "Shinar" occurs in the name of the Sinjar Mountains, which are located immediately west of Mosul.

The question about diverse tribes and people groups

The Bible's Genesis 10 provides an overview of the family groupings that abandoned Babel when their languages became confounded.

These people migrated all over the globe and settled on almost every continent. Historical genealogy records and other historic texts on the origins of different peoples have been the subject of debate among historians in the past.

In the same way, the narrative of the Tower of Babel helps to explain why everyone today does not speak the same language.

Linguists, on the other hand, acknowledge that most languages share characteristics with other languages. God's jumble of the languages at Babel led in the creation of these initial language families, which number fewer than 100 in number. During the intervening period, the original language families have expanded and evolved, resulting in the large variety of languages spoken today.

With regard to the issue of how many races there are, Ham has previously explained that, although today's definition of race has come to be defined by a variety of physical characteristics, the Bible speaks of just a single human race.

Due to the genetic isolation that each group experienced as a result of their dispersal from the Tower of Babel, certain physical characteristics became more noticeable in each group. This means that they only married and had children with other members of their own specific tribe.

The ethnic traits of today's society, according to Ham, are incorrectly classified as racial characteristics. He maintained that there is only one race made in God's image, and that is the human race.