Jonathan Lotz is now undergoing rehabilitation after recovering from COVID in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Anne Graham Lotz revealed the development about her son on Facebook.

"PRAISE GOD!!! Praise our prayer-hearing, prayer-answering God! Jonathan has just been moved out of ICU. Now he begins rehab!!" she began.

She then remembered the poem that her late mother has taught her, the lines of which are also some lyrics of the hymn, "Trust Him When Thy Wants Are Many."

"Trust Him when dark doubts assail thee, Trust Him when they strength is small. Trust Him when to simply trust Him is the hardest thing of all. Trust Him He is ever faithful. Trust Him for His will is best. Trust Him for the heart of Jesus is the only place to rest. Trust Him then through tears and sunshine, All thy cares upon Him cast. Till the storms of life are over and the trusting days are past," the poem says.

Further, she expressed her gratitude to everyone who prayed and continued to request for prayers.

"Thank you, thank you for carrying Jonathan on your knees! Please continue to pray he will go from strength to strength with no permanent side effects!" she stated.

In conclusion, Anne claimed God's deliverance by declaring Psalm 18:1-3.

"I will love You, O Lord, my strength...my deliverer...my God in whom I will trust. ...I will call on the Lord, who is worthy to be praised; so shall I be saved..." the verse says.

Rachel-Ruth Lotz Wright, also posted an update about her brother before his rehabilitation.

She said that while Jonathan was still in the ICU, he remained optimistic and was sharing the Gospel to the hospital staff, wherein he even prayed for a nurse at dawn.

Wright closed her statement by requesting to pray for him.

In an interview with Winston-Salem Journal in February 2018, Jonathan shared about the story of his salvation, as well as the late Evangelist Billy Graham, who just passed away that week.

He stated that he was eight years old when he accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as Savior, after watching his grandfather on television, preaching in a crusade.

The minister revealed that one of the lessons he learned from Rev. Graham is to introduce Jesus to others. He added that the late evangelist broke the barriers between the Black and White communities because he believed that Christianity is a "religion for all." He described him as someone who "had a heart for the people."

Further, he disclosed that though the late reverend was passionate about his job as an evangelist, he regretted the lack of time to spend with his family at home, leaving his late wife rearing their children alone.

He also shared that he worked for his grandfather from 1994 to 2002, handling the crusades' preliminary work. The job allowed him to travel all over the country, as well as abroad, such as Amsterdam and Moscow. He only left the organization when Rev. Graham stopped traveling for the ministry.

Please continue to pray for Jonathan's complete healing.