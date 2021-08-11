Twitter's tyranny rule against conservative voices continues.

Greg Piper, a reporter for conservative website Just the News, which was founded by investigative reporter John Solomon, was locked out of his Twitter account after he tweeted and shared a link to a report.

The report in question covered a Hawaii student's fight with her university, which refused to grant her a COVID vaccine exemption even if she cited medical reasons.

"Vaccines are not safe for everyone," Piper captioned the link to the article in a tweet. "University refuses to let student attend unless she takes [a] vaccine that could paralyze her."

The link was to a College Fix story on how Brigham Young University Hawaii refused to grant a female student COVID vaccine exemption even if she has a medical condition that puts her at risk if she gets the shot, WND reported.

Vaccines are not safe for everyone.



University refuses to let student attend unless she takes vaccine that could paralyze her https://t.co/USZjVl0428 via @collegefix — Greg Piper #SmilesMatter (@gregpiper) August 4, 2021

"The vaccine is extremely effective, it's very safe. Just like those at ʻIolani did, we explored and carefully considered all the available data about the various COVID-19 vaccines, their safety, their efficacy," BYU's President John Kauwe told Hawaii Public Radio. He added that the university leaders consulted with medical experts and that he was a molecular biologist and population geneticist who understood primary research literature.

"All of those considerations made it clear to us that this - the vaccine and vaccination effort - is a safe and effective way to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 or ourselves and our community," Kauwe said. But not all vaccines are safe for everyone. That is exactly what Piper tweeted.

Piper appealed the suspension but shared that Twitter ordered him to delete the tweet so his 12-hour suspension could start. But unless he does delete the tweet, his account would be suspended indefinitely. Just the News then spoke to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to clarify if the statement "vaccines are not safe for everyone" is in fact true.

CDC press spokesperson Tom Skinner confirmed, "If you have had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) or an immediate allergic reaction, even if it was not severe, to any ingredient in an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (such as polyethylene glycol), you should not get an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine."

This backs up CDC's guidelines that say that "some people should not get certain vaccines or should wait before getting them." So why is Twitter silencing Piper, when CDC itself says that his statement was true?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Twitter has been combatting "vaccine misinformation." But the statement "vaccines are not safe for everyone" is a true statement that even the CDC said is factual. Twitter failed to address a request for comment from Just the News but reinstated Piper's account on Wednesday.

Recently, the Big Tech giant suspended conservative voices, including Christian podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey and conservative Christian radio host Erick Erickson who both referred to transgender Olympic athlete Laurel Hubbard, born male but identifies and competes as a woman, a "man."