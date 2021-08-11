Mark Turman, pastor of Crosspoint Church in McKinney, Texas, asserts that Christians "can and should be" the solution to the "epidemic of loneliness" that is currently plaguing the world.

Stressing on the primacy of "love," the Denison Forum senior fellow for Church Leadership said in an article published by Christian Headlines that COVID is not the most difficult barrier to connectedness. Rather, it is the sinful nature that causes individuals to behave selfishly, obstructing and destroying love relationships.

"This is why we need the saving and transforming work of Jesus and the Holy Spirit in our lives daily, to train us so we can connect well," he pointed out.

But, "intentional progress" requires effort, so Turman offers four suggestions for Christians looking to strengthen their "connections" with people.



"Spend time together"

He said that the limitations and seclusion imposed by COVID had reminded people of the importance of "human presence." While technology may be extremely helpful, he believes that nothing can replace being in the company of people.

"When people are ill, one of their biggest concerns is being alone," he said. "In our fast-paced, digital society, we can electronically see each other's high points on social media, but we don't really have a sense of how they're truly doing. We run the risk of having many acquaintances that are a hundred miles wide and a half-inch deep."

Thus, he advocates for Christians to set aside deliberate time to engage in authentic conversations with people they consider to be "safe," adding that "relational depth cannot be rushed."



"Celebrate Together"

According to Turman, celebration follows connection.

"The Bible tells us to 'rejoice with those who rejoice' (Romans 12:15)," he said. "When good things happen, we naturally want to share them with people."

Although one's present circumstances may not be great, he believes that it is still necessary to exercise the "loving and humble act" of rejoicing with others.

He described it as a "selfless choice" to see beyond one's present difficulties in order to joyfully participate in the happiness of others.

"Serve Together"

Using sportsmen as an example, Turman said that athletes at all levels of competition agree that the best part of their sports encounters is not the awards but the "camaraderie" of their teammates.

He said that as a pastor, he often witnesses this at "shared ministry services" when people form connections while working together.

This also takes place at camps, mission trips, and other events organized by churches where teamwork is required.

"Shed Tears Together"

Turman said that the most valuable thing that man has ever shared with others is his pain, quoting Romans 12:15 about "weeping with those who weep."

He highlighted how people attempt to hide their weaknesses from one another by acting fearlessly in life. There is also the illusion of a perfect life, as if there are no temptations, sins, addictions, anxiety, despair, or loss.

He characterized letting people into one's sorrow and tears, or conversely, as entering a "sacred space."

All of his recommendations were accompanied by a strong reminder that the church "has the power to stop the epidemic of loneliness."