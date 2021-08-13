Dr. Sam Storms, a Council member of The Gospel Coalition, explains how it is possible to remain biblically sound in theology and music without condemning or rejecting other Christians who differ on a minor point or ministerial style.

Pastor Storms addressed a concern expressed by Mackenzie Morgan, a worship leader at Refine Church in Lascassas, Tennessee, regarding songs from Bethel Church in California or Hillsong Church in Australia in his August 6 blog post.

Morgan said that after studying some of Bethel and Hillsong's teaching, she decided that it was detrimental to sing any song from, or written by, anyone from one of these local churches.

For her, "theology matters" when it comes to congregational worship. She also said that music from the two churches she named gets paid royalties. She believes that using or subscribing to Bethel or Hillsong music contributes to the propagation of error.

"Gone too far"

In response to Morgan's allegations, Storms stated that, while his church does not use extravagances such as lights and smoke during church worship, he believes Morgan has gone too far in labeling Bethel and Hillsong as theologically unsound in their statements of faith, teachings, and, most importantly, song lyrics.

One example he cited was Morgan's remark on hand raising during worship.

"Has she not read Scripture's many references to this practice? Has she not considered the deeply symbolic and spiritual nature of not only this but of other physical postures in worship? I'm curious: Does a person's stiff, statuesque posture, with hands firmly at one's side or stuffed into one's pockets honor God more than those that are lifted in praise?" said Storms.

He also made the same point about worship leaders soliciting praise responses (directed at God) and declarations from the participants.

"Be assured of this. In no way do I endorse or turn a blind eye to the scandals that have rocked Hillsong in recent days," he clarified. "In no way do I endorse certain ministry methods that are employed at a variety of churches that artificially stir up emotions as an end in themselves or manipulate people into behaviors or experiences that lack biblical sanction."

After detailing what he considers to be blind spots in Morgan's arguments, Storms is basically persuaded that both Bethel's and Hillsong's theologies still hold up.

While agreeing that obvious unscriptural errors should not be overlooked, Storms warned against legalism that often leads to what he refers to as "Pharisaical local church culture."

Nonetheless, he pointed out that, "it is virtually impossible in our day to travel, shop, participate, or in some manner support groups or companies or individuals that don't violate our biblical standards of truth and morality."

"If you choose to 'cancel' everyone who differs with you on some matter of doctrine or ministry practice, out of concern that your money will subsidize their errors, you will end up encased in your own echo chamber, isolated and alone, pridefully patting yourself on the back for being among the remnant who 'get it right,'" he added.