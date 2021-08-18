The fall of Afghanistan into the hands of the Taliban militant group following the exit of the U.S. troops is not a good look on the U.S., specifically the Biden administration. Failures and missteps that paved the way for the Taliban to take over the country just weeks after the U.S. troops concluded their 20-year stay in Afghanistan is being heavily criticized by political experts in the U.S.

Now, China is looking to take the reins from the U.S. and show them how it is done.

The fall of Afghanistan was described by a Chinese television host identified as "Salwa" as "undoubtedly a major blow to the U.S.," "conclusive evidence of the failure of the U.S.," and a "betrayal of its commitment to its allies," the Middle East Media Research Institute reported. Salwa added that despite having no foreign assistance, the Taliban could not be eliminated by the U.S., which spent a total of 20 years in the region. The cost of the 20-year war has been estimated to reach almost $2 trillion. Salwa alluded to the U.S. "impotence" and called the country a "paper tiger."

The U.S.' missteps in handling the Afghan Taliban has "emboldened" China, which is looking to show the "frail puppet installed in Washington D.C." how it's truly done, the Gateway Pundit reported. This is evident in Salwa's comments that hinted at China's interest in managing the chaos in Afghanistan today.

"China will deal with the changes in Afghanistan in a very reasonable way. China has no intention of filling the vacuum created by the United States," Salwa said. "The principle of refraining from interfering in the internal affairs of other countries has been, and will continue to be, the mainstay of Chinese foreign policy."

Salwa concluded, "China will play a constructive role in Afghanistan, in order to achieve peace, and in order to move towards rebuilding [Afghanistan] very soon."

"Rebuilding" a stricken Afghanistan is truly in the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) playbook. Rather ironically, the China that "refrains from interfering in the internal affairs of other countries" has long been known to fund massive infrastructure projects that would drive developing countries further into debt.

In June, NPR reported how China tried to build a proposed 270-mile highway that supposedly would connect Montenegro's Port of Bar on the Adriatic Sea to Belgrade, Serbia. The project remains incomplete and has racked up huge debt. In fact, the report exposed the loan contract that outlined a condition that in the event Montenegro fails to repay China's state-owned Export-Import Bank on time, the bank will have the right to "seize land inside Montenegro, as long as it doesn't belong to the military or is used for diplomatic purposes."

Meanwhile, China is also demonstrating its power over smaller countries in Asia. According to WND, the Chinese People's Liberation Army has launched joint live-fire assault drills in several locations near Taiwan. Among those dispatched are warships, anti-submarine warfare, aircraft and fighter jets. China's state-run Global Times reported that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) described the deployment as "a necessary action taken based on the current security situation in the Taiwan Straits and the need to safeguard national sovereignty."