A Christian humanitarian aid worker in Afghanistan for 20 years hopes to encourage people all over the world to pray for Afghanistan's small Christian population as well as the redemption of more people, including the Taliban.

According to John Weaver, author of "Inside Afghanistan: a Mission of Mercy to a War-Torn People Before 9/11 and Beyond," Afghan Christians are at risk of execution and most have already left their home villages for neighboring places.

"The Taliban are looking for people who have left Islam and who are now following Jesus," said Weaver. "So, it is a desperate time for our brothers and sisters, and we need to stand in prayer with them and advocate for their situation."

CBN News notes that although Weaver is unable to confirm claims that the Taliban is "going door-to-door" targeting and killing Christians, he fears that some may already have been killed because of their faith.

"It is very likely that some have already laid down their life," he said. "But at least in our main networks, thankfully none of our main leaders have reported that yet because many of them have fled to a different location, or they are in hiding, or they have moved, or we have helped them relocate."

Weaver emphasized that Afghan Christians are currently being hounded, persecuted, and in grave danger. He thus urged prayers for the Christians who were left in Afghanistan, asking that they continue to be faithful to Christ.

"Pray they would know the goodness and the mercy of God, the voice of their good shepherd, He would be with them in the suffering and if they do have to flee, that we and others could help them--different organizations that are involved," he said.

Besides praying for their Afghan brothers and sisters, Weaver also urged Christians to pray for the salvation of Taliban leaders and fighters as well.

"It's one of the largest unreached people groups, the Pashtun people. Let's pray," he elaborated. "Surely God has highlighted, His heart is for the nations and for the people of Afghanistan. Let's pray that this would further the advancement of God's kingdom, the spread of His gospel among the Pashtun people."

Ministry profile: The Pashtun People

According to the Joshua Project, the Pashtuns of Afghanistan and Pakistan are the world's biggest Muslim tribal civilization. They ruled Afghanistan for about 250 years.

They define their identity based on their ancestry, religion, the Pashtunwali Code of Honor ("The Way of the Pashtun"); and, to a lesser degree, language (Pakhtu or Pashto).

A large Pashtun diaspora exists in the Arab Gulf and several Western nations.

Throughout the 1990s, the Taliban movement was seeded by Pashtuns and hundreds of Arab-funded madrassas (religious institutions) in Pakistan. Because the 'Taliban' (a term for 'religious students') was driven by a combined religious fervor and Pashtun nationalism and fueled by Arab money, it imposed a rough and ultra conservative interpretation of Islam on the country.

Efforts to achieve a lasting peace and central governance have so far failed.