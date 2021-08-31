An election integrity legal nonprofit group reportedly released on Friday a research brief that reveals Wisconsin lost track of more than 82,000 mail-in ballots during the elections, the amount of which is four times President Joe Biden's lead over former President Donald Trump.

The Daily Signal reported that the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) released the research that was based on the U.S. Election Assistance Commission data. The PILF disclosed that there were 1.4 million mail-in ballots and 82,766 of it "suffered an unknown fate" or were undeliverable. Of the 82,766 unaccounted mail-in ballots, 76,308 were "unknown" and 6,458 were undeliverable. While 2,981 mail-in ballots were rejected.

In addition to the Wisconsin data, the organization also discovered that 14.7 million mail-in ballots on a national level were unaccounted for. Biden won by 7,052,770 votes over Trump after receiving 81,268,924 votes nationally. Biden won by 74 electoral votes after receiving 306 over Trump who only got 232. In Wisconsin, Biden won by more or less 0.6% over Trump just as he did in the other contested states of Georgia and Arizona.

PILF President Christian Adams announced in a statement that results of their research work show that the mail-in ballots were not "counted."

"The federal data show the 2020 election had more mail ballots that were never counted than the margin of victory in the presidential election in Wisconsin," Adams said.

The PILF, however, clarified that their research brief does not allege that the 2020 election outcome was incorrect but rather point out the effectivity of the system of mail-in ballots.

"Expanded vote-by-mail efforts create stress tests on a state's voter-registration list maintenance system and reveal if investments in ballot chains-of-custody were effective. When Wisconsin loses track of more ballots than the difference between winning and losing its Electoral College votes, that is a core system failure," the research brief highlighted.

In December, the Trump Campaign led by Jim Troupis filed a lawsuit on claims that "the state abused" 220,000 votes such that the ballots needed to be examined and recounted especially in Madison and Milwaukee counties. The lawsuit intended to expose how the electoral proceedings were abused by the state.

The lawsuit was rejected by the courts and took three months before the Wisconsin Assembly actually authorized an investigation into the 2020 Presidential Election results. The assembly said there were 20,682 votes or 0.63% more than the actual number recorded for Biden to have won with.

Report of Facebook meddling with the election results came out in June as a former Wisconsin clerk, Sandy Juno, revealed that activists funded by the Big Tech company took over the election proceedings.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission Spokesman Reid Magney objected to the research brief released by the PILF on the account that the data was not based on the Election Administration and Voting Survey report but on seemingly raw data from the Election Assistance Commission.

"Their figures for ballots sent, undeliverable ballots, and rejected ballots count are all incorrect-in some cases by a wide margin," Magney raised in a statement sent to The Daily Signal.

Magney said that although the state's reported number of absentee ballots were 85,000, it does not mean these "were undeliverable" or "went missing." Magney pointed out that the legal organization's data on "unknown" ballots "doesn't add up to any combination of ballot status classifications used in the State of Wisconsin."

"The PILF report makes a big deal of how many more 'unknown' ballots there were in Wisconsin in 2020 compared to 2016. But as a percentage of all absentee ballots, 'unknown' ballots plummeted from 7% in 2016 to 3.8% in 2020," Magney stressed.

Magney called the brief as "unreliable and frankly, it's sloppy work" since it "mischaracterizes election systems and cherry-picks data."