Prayers are requested for the families of four Afghan Christians killed by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) while on their way to escape Afghanistan.

Mission Network News said the four Christian men were actually on their way to join a larger convoy set to leave Afghanistan when ISIS stopped them for interrogation on their religious status. A certain Nehemiah of the FMI revealed the four men were asked if it was true they were no longer Muslims. When the men admitted being Christians, the ISIS then killed them but released their families.

"ISIS asked them, 'we have tape about you that you are no longer Muslims. So is it true that you are not Muslim?' They said, Yes, we are not Muslims anymore. We are Christians.' So the men of this family were killed at the spot. The children and women, they let them go," Nehemiah said.

Nehemiah verified the identity of the men's murderers as ISIS when his contacts told him the said perpetrators carried the ISIS flag.

"The family told them that they were holding the flag of ISIS and they were wearing black uniforms," Nehemiah explained.

MNN said to pray for the families of the four men by asking God for their comfort. Similarly, Nehemiah asked that prayers be said for the bereaved families by asking God to be a father to them.

"Ask God to comfort the grieving women and children from this family. Pray they and the rest of the convoy would escape Afghanistan and reach Pakistan safely," MNN urged.

"Ask God to be a father to the fatherless children. Pray that he would bring messengers of hope to these children who would tell them about Jesus, who understands their suffering," Nehemiah added.

Accordingly, the Taliban pales when compared to the ISIS. MNN said the Taliban "isn't extreme enough" because "ISIS is everywhere" and " ISIS doesn't just target Christians." The ISIS were said to have claimed the attack on the Kabul airpot by the end of the evacuation operations conducted in Afghanistan. ISIS also was behind the series of explosions in Jalalabad City of Afghanistan that resulted in several people being killed and injured.

Though the ISIS and the Taliban are not "actively recruiting," people who have the same "mindset" as theirs do "fall into one group or another based on their beliefs."

"ISIS is everywhere. And when we talk about ISIS and the Taliban, I want to let you know that this is actually a group of people who have a specific mindset. It could be anyone who has that mindset," Nehemiah underscored.

Christianity Daily previously reported that a "significant" threat from ISIS attacks were faced by Americans in Afghanistan. This prompted the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan to warn Americans from going to the Kabul airport for their evacuation until further notice.

After the said warning, two suicide bombers attacked the Kabul airport near its Abbey Gate resulting to 13 American service members dead and at least 60 Afghans killed excluding many others injured.

The rest of the convoy, as per Nehemiah, was able to safely leave Afghanistan and reach Pakistan and are now preparing for resettlement into their new homes.