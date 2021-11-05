Pastor Ché Ahn, a seasoned preacher and lead pastor of Harvest Rock Church in Pasadena, California, explains how no church or ministry can succeed without the Holy Spirit. He also provided a list of five things to keep in mind while doing so.

These five keys were included in his sermon, which was made available as a podcast on Charisma.

Calling

In the midst of the mundane of work and ministry, Pr. Ché maintains that all Christians, regardless of their vocation, have a primary call to "intimacy with Him."

This indicates that even in the midst of a hectic schedule, Christians should always make time to spend with their Lord. It is this that, according to Ché, will allow Christians to get the DNA of God and the power to do anything.

God's Kingdom culture is the second step of this calling. As a result, leaders are referred to as servants rather than lords since their focus is on serving others rather than themselves.



Character

"Just be (like) Christ," Ché simply stated.

"We have a different DNA. We have the Holy Spirit within us and the fruit of the Spirit is not just power but of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self control," he added.

He emphasized that regardless of what happens, it is the Christian's role to begin channeling good energy into the situation and to draw on God's grace to take the right steps.

He gave the example of a flight attendant in Canada approaching him and telling him to wear a mask while he's drinking his soda. He was even urged to keep putting the mask back on in between sips. When he was tempted to lash out at her, Ché realized that it was a test for him to show grace in the face of an enraging scenario.

Charisma

Here, Pastor Ché discusses the "manifest presence of God," which alludes to as the Holy Spirit. While discussing Pentecost, he referred back to when Christians were "baptized by fire" as described in the Bible. In this baptism of fire, they were given the boldness, clarity, and passion to proclaim the Kingdom of God in public.

Modern churches and ministries are no exception to this rule. He also said that churches that permit the spread of lies and deceit would not receive the Holy Spirit's blessings.

Charisma, as per the Greek lexicon, means "gift" or "gifted."

Competence

Pastor Ché cited 2 Timothy 2: 15 which states "Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who does not need to be ashamed and who correctly handles the word of truth (NIV)."

Ché argues that, much like doctors and other professionals who attend conferences and trainings to obtain refresher or upgrade training, Christians, no matter how long they have been in the church, should do the same. He emphasized the need of "alignment" with the proper individuals in order to maintain such discipline. This causes individuals to operate in harmony, which gets us to Ché's last point, "Chemistry."

Chemistry

Ché believes that chemistry exists between members of a local church who have the same mindset, purpose, and vision. He used his church as an example, saying that they clearly lay everything out for their congregation so that people know where they stand and can decide whether or not to continue with them.