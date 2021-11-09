Renowned actor Chris Pratt reportedly found comfort in listening to Christian music and Scripture following backlash over his Instagram post last Wednesday, Nov. 3, regarding in celebration of his daughter's birthday.

CBN News said Pratt recuperated from the backlash he experienced by exercising and listening to Christian music. Pratt actually posted in his Instagram story of how the backlash "upset" him and how he "found comfort" from it. One of his 33.5 million followers, TBN's Discovering God Host Shawn Bolz, was able to download the story and repost it in his own Instagram account.

In the Instagram story, Pratt shared how he got "emotional" listening to the Christian music and was "captured" by it as though God was just there with him consoling him. He said God comforted him and he praised God for it. He also invited followers who are feeling down to do what he did along with reading the Bible.

"I went to bed last night really kinda upset and depressed and woke up really feeling crappy...I knew though that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out in the woods and ran that I'd feel better. But I just didn't want to. But I didn't anyway. Gosh was I right and it felt amazing!" Pratt revealed.

"God sat there right next to me!...I just felt like there was another in the fire standing next to me...But that moment it really captured me. And so I just want to say, all glory to God!" He stressed.

Pratt received backlash from his Instagram followers three days earlier to that Instagram story post after expressing his gratitude for having an "amazing life." Pratt stressed this by highlighting meeting his second wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, in church. He commended his wife who gave him a "gorgeous healthy daughter," Lyla Maria, who will be celebrating her birthday next month.

"Guys. For real. Look how she's looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love! She helps me with everything," Pratt posted on November 3.

Followers then hit on Pratt for what he said on his daughter being "healthy" since his first child, Jack, with former wife Anna Faris has been reported to be born sickly.

The Blaze highlighted one follower, Alex, explained in Twitter the adverse reaction behind Pratt's post. Alex said Jack was born with cerebral hemorrhage that eventually led to physical disabilities. Pratt's description of his daughter being healthy seemed to be an offense targeted against his own son that those who know his history could not avoid to react on.

"Chris Pratt has a kid with Anna Farris (sic) who suffered a cerebral hemorrhage during birth and now has slight physical disabilities because of it. But he made sure to write 'healthy daughter' here. Chris Pratt is a d***," Alex said.

While another follower pointed out that Pratt seemed to undervalue his first born and disregard him altogether because of his health conditions.

"I notice the emphasis on her 'giving' you a 'healthy' child. It seems your first child wasn't good enough," the follower said.

Pratt did not, however, address the backlash against him nor defended his stand regarding his first born. Instead, his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, spoke in his defense on how a "great father" he is to his first born. Shriver expressed his appreciation for Pratt and encouraged him to disregard the backlash.

"I want to remind you today what a good man you are and what a great father you are to jack and lyla...what a great husband you are to Katherine...what a great son-in-law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have. Rise above the noise. Your family loves you. What a beautiful life. I'm proud of you," Shriver commented on Pratt's Wednesday post.