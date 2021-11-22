A minister prophesied the emergence of "Josephs" and encouraged individuals who are languishing in their "prisons" to prepare for God's promotion.

Josephine Marie Ayers, president and founder of Flames of Fire Ministries Inc., shared her vision through her article on Charisma Magazine, comparing the rise of many to Joseph in the Bible.

"The Lord has been burning this in my heart for several days. He gave me a picture of many people who have been in different types of prisons: financial, relational, occupational, emotional, physical and the like," she began.

The minister went on to say that these individuals may have been in their "prisons" for quite a long time - "misunderstood, ignored, judged, falsely accused and ridiculed." But she proclaimed a message of hope, stating that "God has heard their cries."

Ayers said that like Joseph, some of these people are in their "prisons" by wrong accusations, while others are through their "bad choices."

"Yet throughout all of this, the dreams and visions that were impregnated within them by God have been brewing and simmering, and the fires of those dreams are still not completely extinguished but are miniscule flames. Take heart; God Himself is fanning the flames, soon to be roaring fires!" she added.

She noted that "despite the gloom of their prisons", these individuals kept on worshipping the LORD and their worship has become "a sweet savor to the Almighty that sweetened the stench of their prisons and has found its way to their Father in heaven's nostrils."

"Then I saw jet boosters being attached to their lives," the minister shared.

"Then I saw in an instant, these were being launched into end-time destinies that will take the breath away from their captors and mockers! In one day, this will happen, says the Lord God of Hosts," she further stated.

Ayers continued by reiterating Jacob's blessing to Joseph in Genesis 49:22-26. In the verses, the former declared that his favorite son is "a fruitful vine near a spring, whose branches climb over a wall", adding that though Joseph's enemies attacked him, "his bow remained steady" because God helped him.

"Your father's blessings are greater than the blessings of the ancient mountains, than the bounty of the age-old hills. Let all these rest on the head of Joseph, on the brow of the prince among his brothers," Jacob said in Genesis 49:26.

The minister urged the individuals who are going through difficult circumstances to prepare themselves. She then revealed that many of these people will become "light houses," citing the Word of the LORD in Isaiah 60:1.

"If this is you, get ready, set and expect a promotion soon!" Ayers concluded.

The son of his beloved wife, Rachel, Jacob loved Joseph more than any of his other children. He even made him a robe of many colors. This ignited the jealousy of Joseph's brothers and thus, hated him. Joseph then had a couple of dreams, wherein he predicted his rise to power and that his family will bow before him. When he told these to his siblings, they hated him all the more.

At seventeen, he was sold by his brothers to Midianite merchants. He became a slave in Egypt and later on, because of a false allegation, imprisoned. But after 13 years, his dreams came to pass and he became a governor of the country, next only to Pharaoh. His prediction that his brothers will bow before him also came true, when they visited the nation to buy food during the seven-year famine that hit the world at the time.

Despite Joseph's painful story, God used him to save the lives of many, including his father's family.