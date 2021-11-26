Fear plagues people, which was immensely intensified during the coronavirus pandemic when isolation became a norm. But a minister shared the biblical facts of defeating this "destructive human emotion."

In his column on the Christian Headlines, Skip Heitzig, senior pastor of Calvary Church in New Mexico, said that fear can paralyze a person if it becomes irrational. However, he reminded about the Bible's command to believers that they should "not be afraid."

Recalling the story of David's triumph against Goliath, the minister outlined four lessons on how to deal with fear.

First, fear is intimidating. Noting the size of Goliath, whom the Bible described as more than nine feet tall, the Israelites, whose average height was only five feet and three inches at the time, were easily intimidated. Even Saul, who was the tallest among his people, retreated in fear from Goliath's challenge.

But David, knowing God's magnificent power, questioned the giant's defiance of His people.

"Who is this uncircumcised Philistine, that he should defy the armies of the living God?" he said in 1 Samuel 17:26b.

Heitzig said that David did not see Goliath as a giant but "a big bully" and "a big target."

The minister shared that this scenario also occurs to a person when he looks at people and sizes them up. And if he finds others to be much better than him, he feels fearful and intimidated.

"But what we see is often a matter of how we see," he stressed.

"Fear is a barrier to knowing God and fulfilling his purpose for our lives. David wasn't quaking in fear of Goliath because he trusted in the living God. And when we place our trust in God, our fears become less frightening," the pastor added.

Next, fear can be debilitating.

Like Goliath who taunted the Israelites continuously for 40 days which demoralized the latter, the devil also plays the same to the people of God as stated in 1 Peter 5:8b.

Heitzig classified fear as one of the enemy's most effective weapons against Christians, adding that when it takes root in a person's life, it "can grow out of control" and becomes debilitating.

But the pastor reminded believers to remember David's statement in 1 Samuel 17:37a if fear becomes overwhelming.

"The Lord who delivered me from the paw of the lion and from the paw of the bear will deliver me from the hand of this Philistine," the verse says.

Third, fear causes squabbles.

Some of David's siblings were in the battle line against the Philistines when David visited to bring them food. But his oldest brother, Eliab, got mad at him for simply visiting.

Heitzig shared that according to a mental health expert, fear can lead to anger.

"When you're in a stressful environment combined with a perceived threat, you can experience frustration. In that condition, people often lash out at those around them. Keep in mind if people are getting angry at you, it could be because they're afraid of something," he continued.

The minister advised that as David did, one must avoid getting into a fight if thrown in such situation since it will only shift one's attention away from the "real enemy".

Finally, fear needs to be conquered.

David decided to stand up for Israel when no one else did, holding his faith in God firmly, as he declared in 1 Samuel 17:45.

In 1 Samuel 17:47, Heitzig pointed out that the young man's action was driven by the realization that "God was fighting his battle".

He did become triumphant as he claimed, killing Goliath. With his death, the Israelites were also able to subdue the Philistine army.

The minister highlighted three things that brought David victory.

First, recalling past triumphs. Drawing from his experience of killing bears and lions by the power of God, David was confident that the LORD would also help him in defeating Goliath.

Next, using his personal assets. Knowing that God Himself will conquer the giant through him, David never needed an armor like that of the giant or even Saul's but utilized the available weapons he had - just a sling and five stones.

"Find the gifts God has given you and use them," the pastor stressed.

Lastly, David trusted God.

Heitzig stated that David may have looked like he was overmatched with Goliath's stature and strength but the young man fought in the name of the LORD, who is way beyond powerful than anyone could ever imagine, and thus, won.

"If you're going to slay giants, then you must have a healthy respect for the size of the living God, particularly in comparison to the size of your problem," the minister highlighted.

Heitzig ministers worldwide through his radio program, "Connect with Skip Heitzig." He is also an author and serves as a board member of several Christian organizations, such as the Samaritan's Purse.