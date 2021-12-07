A new report reveals that James C. Smith, the chairman and former Chief Executive Officer of Big Media giant Reuters is in fact a top investor and board member for Big Pharma's Pfizer, arguably the biggest COVID vaccine producer in the world today.

According to the National Pulse, Smith was elected to the Pfizer board in 2014 and joined the pharmaceutical company's Corporate Governance and Science and Technology Committees. His positions in both global companies poses the question, is there a conflict of interest going on, as Reuters continues to defend Big Pharma and promote vaccines in the face of critics?

Smith currently serves as the chairman of the London-based charity Thomson Reuters Foundation, which is known for publishing news and information for billions of its readers. He also served as Reuters' President, Chief Executive Officer, and on the Board of Director of Reuters since 2012 before retiring in 2020. Smith has been with Reuters since 1987, when they were still known as the Thomson Newspaper group.

Smith also oversaw legal, tax and accounting, and intellectual property and science businesses when he served as the CEO of Reuters' professional division. He moved on to manage the North America operations for the global news organization.

Ian Read, Pfizer's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said in 2014 when Smith was elected to the pharmaceutical company's board that the then-54 year old executive brought "leadership and operational and international business experience" to the company, BusinessWire reported.

The report highlights a serious conflict of interest, as in the last year alone, Reuters published over 22,000 articles mentioning Pfizer, a company that Smith is also an executive at. Comparing articles that were published about other COVID vaccine brands, Pfizer appeared to have the most stories published about them. Reuters published only 18,000 related to Johnson & Johnson and even less, or just 8,191 articles related to Moderna.

Moreover, Smith also serves on the board of Partnering Against Corruption Initiative at the World Economic Forum (WEF) and is a member of the organization's International Business Advisory Boards of British American Business and the Atlantic Council. The WEF has long been linked to the "great reset" movement, in which "stakeholder capitalism" takes hold of governments across the world, political commentator Glenn Beck warned.

People behind the Great Reset

WEF has been criticized over the past year for praising COVID lockdowns for "quietly improving cities around the world" by decreasing noise and air pollution in cities around the world. In a video posted and then deleted from its social media channels, the WEF said that "seismic noise" has been recorded to be at its lowest due to the COVID lockdowns, allowing scientists to record small earthquakes that they would otherwise miss.

The WEF has also found critics in several leaders, including former Archbishop of St. Louis Cardinal Raymond Burke, who described the WEF's "great reset" as the "most alarming crisis" that is fueled by the "worldwide spread of Marxist materialism." Noted Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano argued that President Donald Trump is "the one who opposes" the deep state and the globalists inside the WEF.

Meanwhile, Justin Haskins, the Editorial Director at The Heartland Institute and a prominent "great reset" critic, agrees with Vigano, and indicates that the great reset is more than just a theory.

"This is not a conspiracy theory. This is a well-documented movement among many of the world's most powerful people," Haskins said. "Fundamentally, this is a radical and complete transformation of everything that we do in our society."

Haskins added, "Over the past four years, Donald Trump has been the single greatest roadblock for people who are pushing this internationalist globalist sort of agenda."