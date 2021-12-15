First Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Pastor Rev. Dauda Bature was reportedly killed by his captors after he bravely preached to them about Jesus Christ - despite his ransom being paid already.

The Hausa Christians Foundation (HACFO) announced in Facebook on Sunday that Bature, who is from Hayin Nariya in Northern Nigeria, was killed by his abductors after being held captive for three weeks.

"Breaking! ANOTHER PASTOR KIDNAPPED AND KILLED! Rev. Dauda Bature, the Minister in charge of ECWA Hayin Nariya who was kidnapped some 3 weeks back in his farm was eventually murdered by the Kidnappers," the HACFO said.

HACFO also revealed that Bature's wife was also kidnapped by the same group and experienced "trauma" because of it. They then asked for prayers for Bature and his family and the church in Nigeria.

"Please pray for his family especially the wife who went through the trauma of been kidnapped herself. Pray for the church in Nariya for strength and grace to stay on course. Pray for the Church in Northern Nigeria," the HACFO urged.

According to Morning Star News, armed Fulani herdsmen kidnapped Bature on November 8 while he was working in his farm in Ungwan Kanti village, outside the city of Kaduna. This was confirmed by Ezra Hosea, a congregant of ECWA.

"They kidnapped him at his farm along the Unguwar Kanti-Pakah Kadi highway in Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State," Hosea said.

CBN News, who called Bature "brave," explained that the Fulani herdsmen were Islam converts of the 16th century who joined "holy wars, or jihads" and made them Western Africa's "dominant social and economic force." They often target Christians, which has led to Nigeria being ranked 9th among countries with highest cases of Christian persecution. Records show that 3,462 Christians were murdered in Nigeria from January to June 2021 alone.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman Rev. Joseph Hayab disclosed through a text message that Bature was killed by the Fulani herdsmen on December 9.

"On Thursday, Dec. 9, the pastor's captors called his church leaders, ECWA, and informed them that they had killed the pastor since they could not bring more money," Hayab said.

On the other hand, Ishaya Musa, another ECWA member, confirmed Bature's death in the hands of the Fulani herdsmen. This was seconded in a statement by Ayuba Azzaman, another pastor from Kaduna, who said Bature was "killed by his abductors despite receiving ransom from his wife...Fulani herdsmen terrorists killed the clergyman after collecting ransom."

"The death of Rev. Bature came as a rude shock to us at the ECWA Hayin Narayi, under Tudun Wada Local Church Council (LCC) of Kaduna ECWA Central District," Musa said.

While area resident Anthony Abednego confirmed to Morning Star the news on Bature.

"This is really a sober moment for us. Rev. Dauda Bature, who was kidnapped over a month ago, was found dead on Thursday, Dec. 9, after a ransom was paid to Fulani herdsmen who kidnapped him," Abednego said.

Local reports said Bature's wife was kidnapped on November 18 when she gave the ransom to the Fulani herdsmen, but was released on December 6. She disclosed to church leaders that Bature preached the Gospel to his captors and prayed for their repentance. Bature's preaching could have contributed to the Fulani herdsmen's decision to kill him, she said.