Bad habits are challenging to break. But an author shared that beating evil behaviors is possible by using a biblical strategy.

In his article on Charisma Magazine, Kyle Winkler, a mobile app creator and the author of the book, "Activating the Power of God's Word: 16 Strategic Declarations to Transform Your Life," said that addressing bad habits and behaviors is necessary in order to protect an individual's spiritual, emotional and physical health.

However, the author pointed out that "victory is short-lived" if one is just trying to modify his behavior, saying that the more a person focuses on something that he should not do, the more it consumes his mind until he falls for it again.

Winkler shared that the reason for this predicament is spiritual, citing 1 Corinthians 15:56.

"The law gives sin its power," the verse says.

"You see, God never intended law (following dos and don'ts) to be the means to overcome anything. No, He intended law to show why you can't rely only on your own strength. He intended it to demonstrate your need for Jesus," he explained.

To successfully beat bad habits, Winkler emphasized tackling the root cause - bad beliefs.

"In a word: Bad behaviors come from bad beliefs," he said.

"Rather than strive to replace bad behaviors with better behaviors, begin to conform your beliefs to who you are and what you have in Christ," Winkler added.

He then gave examples of declarations from verses in the Bible which a person can use, including Galatians 3:26, 2 Corinthians 5:17, 2 Corinthians 5:21, Romans 8:39, Colossians 2:9-10 and Ephesians 2:10.

Because of beliefs' influence on behaviors, the author highlighted that the mind's alignment to the Word of God is significant.

"Undoubtedly, it takes intention. But as you align your mind to God's Word, everything else begins to get in line-and stay in line. As the apostle Paul put it, 'Let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think,'" Winkler concluded, citing Romans 12:2.

Joyce Meyer also discussed the issue through her book, "Making Good Habits, Breaking Bad Habits." In the book, she said that for one to break a bad habit, he must believe that it is possible.

Though she admitted that doing such is never easy, a person will be able to do it through the help of God.

Meyer noted the statement of Jesus to His disciples in John 11:40, saying that if they would only believe, they will see God's glory. Thus the importance of believing in God's Word in order to see results.

In breaking bad habits, the minister shared some advice: