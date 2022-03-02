As the Ukraine - Russia conflict continues to ravage almost a week after it started, stories of bravery, patriotism, faith, and humanitarianism have also come out of the embattled country.

Such is the case of Yaroslav Pyzh, who holds a Ph.D. from the Southwestern Seminary and has served as the president of the Ukrainian Baptist Theological Seminary since 2013. Pyzh initially thought he and his wife would be safe in their city as the Ukraine-Russia conflict went on, but when it became clear that it was not the case, they decided to help those in need.

"We thought that Lviv is a safe place. But it turned out to be that Lviv was not that safe. We have air raid sirens off and on," Pyzh said in a video conversation with the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary on Saturday, as reported by WND.

"We've been hit by ballistic missiles, about 20 kilometers away from Lviv and we kind of lost that safety. So that was an awakening kind of feeling."

Despite the escalating attacks as a result of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, however, Pyzh said that they were in a unique location to be able to provide aid to passing travelers seeking refuge, who are mostly women and children. He added that the conflict is "happening mostly in western Ukraine" and that Lviv is "not occupied" so they do not face "any kind of pressure."

"Kyiv, Kharkiv, even Odessa, I guess, and other cities, eastern Ukraine, they cannot do that because they are under constant threat of those military actions there," Pyzh lamented. "But here, people are definitely open to do whatever needs to be done."

Pyzh also took to the Bible to find a special kinship with Gideon, whose story speaks of a small army against a greater one and having "a disadvantage in everything." The Ukrainian seminary continues to pray for a resolution in the Ukraine-Russia conflict and has asked others to pray for a miracle. But they've also prepared themselves to be the hands and heart of Jesus Christ to their fellow Ukrainans in need, switching from studying to serving their communities.

The Western Journal reported that three days since the beginning of the attacks on Ukraine, refugees started moving toward Poland, with most passing through Lviv. About 250 were aided by the Ukrainian seminary, which offered food, sleeping accommodations, and counseling to help them safely move out of the country.

"We continue to serve and help people," the Ukrainian Baptist Theological Seminary shared on Facebook on Friday. "Already more than 30 students from different cities have arrived...Others on the way, keep on coming."

"This is the time when we can practically love people and accept them in our homes," they added. Pyzh reported that the psychological condition of the refugees have declined as the days of the Ukraine-Russia conflict went by. He underscored that the need is great and called upon others who have the capacity to help, to do so.

Pyzh also reported that as of Sunday, there had been around 480 people who received aid from the Ukrainian seminary. But the work is never done. He said that the Ukraine-Russia conflict has "changed them completely" and made them realize that "everything we have is not really ours." He prayed for "God's miracle" to save them from the chaos.