Pat Robertson, renowned televangelist, media mogul, and conservative political commentator warns that the Ukraine-Russia conflict is setting the stage for an attack on Israel, fulfilling a biblical prophecy. "The 700 Club" host said on Monday that "God is getting ready to do something amazing" and urged followers to "read your Bible because it's coming to pass."

The Christian Headlines reported that Robertson on Monday read two passages from the Bible, specifically Ezekiel 38:1-6 and Ezekiel 38:18-22. The former tells of how "Gog" attacked the land of Israel, enraging God. In Ezekiel 38:21, God said, "I will summon a sword against Gog on all my mountains." Some translations of the Bible say that the God is the prince of "Rosh."

The Scripture of Ezekiel 38 outlines several locations that Robertson said were modern-day countries, including Russia as Rosh, Turkey as Togarmah and Tubal, Iran as Persia, and Turkistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan as Magog. The televangelist remarked that Russia and Turkey will come together to fight Israel.

"I think you can say, well, Putin's out of his mind. Yes, maybe so," Robertson explained, as per the Washington Post. "But at the same time, he's being compelled by God. He went into the Ukraine, but that wasn't his goal. His goal was to move against Israel, ultimately."

Robertson explained further that Ukraine is "key" because it's a gateway for Russia to access other parts of the European region. He prophesied that the region will be "mobilized against Israel in the latter days" but promised that God is "going to deal with it." He warned the people, "God is bringing to pass what He prophesied years ago through his servant Ezekiel."

Robertson's comments on the Ukraine-Russia conflict come as the Russians continue their unprovoked assaults on Ukraine's largest cities. According to Al Jazeera, Russia has intensified its bombardment of Kyiv, where they warned residents to leave and Kharkiv, where five people were killed during an attack on the Kyiv TV tower and seven more in the city.

The Ukraine-Russia conflict shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, causing pastors all over the world to turn to Scripture for guidance. Pastor and author Greg Laurie of the Harvest Christian Fellowship in California recently spoke out against the Ukraine-Russia conflict, calling it a biblical prophecy in one of his latest videos posted on social media.

He shared that the Ukraine-Russia conflict is a sign that people are "living in the last days" and that "Christ could come back at any moment."

Laurie pointed to the Bible passage of Matthew 24, in which Jesus listed the signs for the "end of age," which included wars and plagues. The pastor pointed out how the wars could connote the Ukraine-Russia conflict, while the plague could point to the COVID pandemic.

Likewise, author Jeff Kinley, who wrote the books "The End of America?: Bible Prophecy and a Country in Crisis" and "As It Was in the Days of Noah: Warnings from Bible Prophecy About the Coming Global Storm" recently told Faithwire that Christians must study Bible prophecies to better understand what is going on in the world today, including the Ukraine-Russia conflict.