As hundreds of thousands of Ukraine - Russia War refugees flee to Poland, the Baptist Theological Seminary became a temporary shelter for Ukrainian Refugees.

"In Poland, you feel the breath of this war. The voices of the Polish people cry out for freedom for Ukraine. The repeated conversation is that freedom for Ukraine is freedom for all," said in an article published by the European Baptist Church.

On March 3, Alan Donaldson, the General Secretary of the European Baptist Federation visited a Baptist Church in Chelm to oversee the current situation of some refugees who flee to Poland. The European Baptist Federation described the local church as full of life. Despite the tension refugees experienced, the building was filled with life, peace, and joy.

Children were laughing and playing as mothers get ready for their journeys ahead. The children played a variety of tunes and hymns to practice their piano lessons. Pews were moved either at the back or in the pulpit to make room for beds. They utilize every space to accommodate more individuals.

Ukrainian and Polish families work together on the day-to-day operation of the refugee center.

400 guests were continually moving within 24 hours. Some were headed to other temporary destinations, and some were picked up by either family, relatives, or friends. While some men go back to Ukraine to join the army. The Polish Baptist ministers call for transportation to move other families to their Warsaw seminary where they can stay for a week or so. They're also adding extra heating to their summer camp as they prepare it to accommodate 80 more families for more than 10 days to make longer-term plans.

The refugees turned to Facebook as communication for needs was shared through social media. Local hotels donated clean linen for the beds and foods for people to eat. Some opened their homes also to cater to other refugees. Other Church members volunteered to listen intently and gently question people who had lots of fear and worry in their minds. They blessed the people through gospel sharing and praying. As for the people staying at the refugee center, the Gospel is being shared with them at the moment.

"We are so grateful for those who are willingly opening their houses, showing hospitality and sharing hope," Donaldson shared on the Official Facebook Page of EBF.

Since the war broke out between Ukraine and Russia, Poland has had accepted the biggest number of refugees. The Polish government had opened 27 refugee facilities. When the refugees got off the bus at Korczowa, they were given food and toiletries. Ukrainian Nationals along with students and migrant workers from other nationalities flee to the border of Poland as they plan their next steps.

The European Union will grant Ukrainian refugees protection for three years and will issue work permits. However, this does not cover migrant workers and international students. The Polish border control said that it will work with the foreign embassies to arrange a repatriation program for other Nationals.