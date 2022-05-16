A gunman fired at people inside a California church on Sunday, injuring four people and killing one.

In Laguna Woods, California, a gunman charged into the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California, where he shot at churchgoers, critically wounding four people and killing one. The California church shooting occurred at a lunch banquet after a church service.

According to the Christian Post, the California church shooting suspect was identified as an Asian man in his 60's who had no known ties to the church and does not live within the community. The five victims were immediately transported to hospitals within the area. Some parishioners captured the shooter and hog-tied him until the police arrived on the scene.

Authorities said that their quick response was an act of "exceptional heroism and bravery." It is unclear if the shooting would be investigated as a hate crime or what the suspect's motive was. Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene. Orange County Sheriff's Department has not yet released the identity of the perpetrator.

Man of Asian Heritage Named Suspect in California Church Shooting

The Orange County Sheriff's Department identified the Asian man as the suspect and took him into custody with two firearms that were recovered at the scene, which at the time of the shooting had about 30 to 40 people inside the church. They are yet to determine his connections to the California church and its community. Meanwhile, the church has expressed its regret over the violence.

"The Presbytery of Los Ranchos is deeply saddened by a fatal shooting that occurred at a lunch reception honoring a former pastor of the Taiwanese congregation that nests at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods," Presbytery head of staff Tom Cramer said in a statement on Sunday, as per ABC 7. "Please keep the leadership of the Taiwanese congregation and Geneva in your prayers as they care for those traumatized by this shooting."

California Police Report Multiple Shootings in Weeks

Just last week, the Sacramento Bee reported that a 16 year old boy was killed while two other teens were wounded when a shooting occurred in Southern California. Police who responded to reports of gunfire at about 1 a.m. found three young victims on the ground in Corona, a city in Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles, which is home to about 168,000 people.

The three victims were taken to the hospital, but the 16 year old boy died. The 13 year old victim was later stable, while the 14 year old required surgery for serious injuries. Police said that as per preliminary information, the shooting was an isolated event and there was "no ongoing threat to the public."

Meanwhile, the series of recent shootings including the deadly one in Buffalo, New York over the weekend has got many calling for stricter gun controls and social media accountability. The Hill reported that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, argued that social media platforms must be held responsible for allowing people like the New York shooter to publish a "manifesto" that incites hate. She added that such hateful ideas were "spreading through social media platforms that need to be monitored and shut down the second these words are espoused."



