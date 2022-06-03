A woman in Southern California cannot believe what she had found inside the couch that she got for free. Her response is remarkable.

"God has been kind to me and my children, they're all alive and well, I have three beautiful grandchildren, so what can I ever ask from God?"-These are the words of Vicky Umodu after she received an unexpected "gift" in a bizarre turn of events. Vicky Umodu, a resident of Colton, California, found $36,000 inside a couch that she got for free over Craigslist.

It Began With A Simple Search For Furniture Set For Her New Home.

The unusual story started when Umodu decided to go online to shop for furniture for their new home. She was looking through online ads when she found a family on Craigslist that was giving away a couch and a bedroom set. To be sure that this giveaway is not a gimmick, Umodu called the family for verification. True enough, the family was giving it away for free!

"I just moved in, and I don't have anything in my house. I was so excited, so we picked it up and brought it in." Umodu said on KABC-TV

When the furniture arrived at their new home, she decided to check the couch and the chairs for missing or broken parts. Much to her surprise, while she was going over these newly acquired sets for their house, she did not find any shattered parts but instead found something strange inside the cushions. She went ahead and unzipped the cushions. What she found came totally as a surprise and never did she imagine finding such a 'gift' inside a cushion. Umodu recalled in her interview with Faithwire that she discovered envelopes with thousands of cash in them⁠-$36,000 to be exact.

"I was just telling my son, "come, come, come!" I was screaming, '"this is money!"" Umodu recalled.

Umodu Responded Immediately when She Found the Cash.

While others would be tempted to keep the cash, Umodu did the opposite. According to NBC 12 News, the California woman called the family immediately and returned the money, who told her that they wanted to get rid of the couch after the recent death of a loved one.

As Umodu returned the money, the family said that they discovered that the deceased owner left cash around the house, but only a hundred dollars. They are still not sure why the deceased man left thousands of cash on the couch. But as a gesture of thanks, the family gave Umodu $2,200 and agreed to pay for a refrigerator.

"I was not expecting a dime from him, I was not." Umodu said.

In a world and culture that says, "Keep it," Umodu made a stand and did the right thing. She was selfless by giving the money and was paid back with blessings that she did not expect.

