A pastor said in her sermon that Christians who attended the concert of Beyoncé are fake Christians as she dubbed the R&B star a "witch." This pastor went viral and got bashed by the fans of Beyoncé.

Tiphani Montgomery, a 40-year-old pastor referred to as a prophetess who leads the Covered By God prophetic and teaching ministry, suggested that attending Beyoncé concerts is comparable to participating in satanic rituals. Montgomery admonished her congregation, saying, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus," and questioned the faith of those who identify as Christians while attending Beyoncé concerts. The audience cheered as she made these statements.

Pastor Said that Beyoncé is a 'Witch'

According to Christian Post, in a sermon on February 9, 2023, Tiphani Montgomery claimed that Beyoncé is a "witch." She compared the fanbase of Beyoncé, known as the "Bey Hive," to a witch's coven, which can turn into a "hive" when it consists of thousands of people.

Montgomery warned her congregation that attending Beyoncé's concerts is an initiation and a ritual that leads to serving the devil. She also cautioned Christians with a significant social media following that promoting Beyoncé to their audience would bring the wrath of God upon them.

Montgomery expressed her disappointment and frustration, questioning how someone could call themselves a Christian and attend Beyoncé concerts. She said that being a mixture of faith and the world is the same as cheating on one's spouse, and she prayed that the dealings of the Lord would come upon those who promote a mixture of faith and the world.

In a statement given to The Post on February 14, 2023, Tiphani Montgomery reiterated her assertion that Beyoncé's work is "witchcraft." In the article shared in New York Post, she claimed that her message during the sermon was a warning to Christians to be conscious and aware of the demonic influences behind certain forms of art.

Montgomery further stated that Christians should not support or consume any art that draws from the occult to create, including Beyoncé's music, videos, and messaging. She maintained that her position, which she believes is God's, still stands and that there should be no support for witchcraft influencing this generation. Montgomery concluded that if the message had not been about an artist many people idolized, there would be less reaction to her statement.

Adverse Reactions From the People and Critics of Montgomery

Various comments and reactions have been received by the pastor giving her a tough spot, and some negative consequences have been said to have occurred because of her.

Following Montgomery's controversial statement, some individuals criticized her approach, stating that preachers like her were the reason why they left the church. According to Insider, on TikTok, a user named Cece expressed her discontent with the idea of people being attacked for their choices in entertainment and reprimanded for not aligning with a specific belief system.

Cece asserted that every individual has the right to follow their religion and spiritual belief, which the Constitution protects. She also warned against regression to the Salem witch trials, suggesting that history should not be repeated.

