On Sunday, Feb. 26, Rev. Ross Purdy will be welcomed as the new senior Pastor at La Cañada Presbyterian Church. According to a report from Outlook Valley Sun, Rev. Purdy will deliver the first sermon in a series entitled "Being the Church that Jesus Had in Mind."

Rev. Ross Purdy is very extroverted and profoundly loves the Bible and people. He also has a deep love for Jesus. When Rev. Prudy is having a conversation with people, he has the natural ability to make them feel as though there is no one else in the room beside the two of them. As stated, Mr. Purdy and his wife are excited about becoming active members of the larger La Cañada Presbyterian neighborhood. They make good use of their free time by taking their dogs for walks around the area and stopping to chat with the other people there.

The congregation of La Cañada Presbyterian Church is thrilled to have Rev. Purdy as their new senior pastor. Everyone is welcome to meet him, and they can choose to attend either the traditional worship service at 9 a.m. or the contemporary worship session at 10:30 a.m.

About the New Senior Pastor, Rev. Ross Purdy

The La Cañada Presbyterian Church reported that Rev. Ross Purdy obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies from California State University, Fullerton, in 1992. He was confused about whether or not he should get ready for seminary or continue his career in banking, which he was starting to appreciate at that point in his life.

After receiving encouragement from several local church members, Rev. Purdy noticed that ministry opportunities were beginning to present themselves. While serving as the director of Christian Education at the East Whittier Presbyterian Church and starting a college ministry, he received the affirmation he needed to pursue a career in pastoral ministry. This ministry became fruitful, and later on, when Rev. Purdy and a couple of colleagues had a daily devotional program on the radio called "Words of Encouragement" on KWVE, San Clemente, he felt the need to share his learnings through the ministry. Even though Rev. Purdy enjoyed his time at Fuller Theological Seminary immensely during his first year there, he eventually decided to attend Princeton Theological Seminary, from which he graduated with a Master of Theology degree in 1996. In 1995, he was given the ordination necessary to become a minister. In 2000, the Lake Arrowhead Community Presbyterian Church invited him to become their Associate Pastor for Family and Children. After a few years, the senior pastor resigned, and he took over as acting head of staff. Rev. Purdy realized how much he loved and worked well with the other church staff members.

On the other hand, a report from the First Presbyterian Church of Burbank stated that last Jan. 29, before Pastor Ross started his new ministry at the La Canada Presbyterian Church in the middle of February, they had a gathering to celebrate and give thanks to the Lord for the ministry of Rev. Ross and his wife, Pastor Kathy. People were welcomed to worship and say their final goodbyes to the Purdy Family. In addition, they also thanked God for the faithful pastoral ministry that Ross has provided them as a Christ-centered community for the past 22 years.

