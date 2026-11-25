Church Unlimited volunteers pack Thanksgiving meals for people in need in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Nov. 18, 2026. | Photo credit: Church Unlimited/Facebook

Churches across the United States have stepped up efforts to provide Thanksgiving meals to struggling families amid higher food prices, with a Texas congregation serving hundreds of households and reporting 46 decisions for Christ. At the same time, NFL players joined a separate food distribution in Maryland.

Church Unlimited, a multisite church headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas, distributed 730 turkeys and 150 hens to 975 households last Wednesday as part of its Thanksgiving outreach.

Kat Rosales, the church’s local missions pastor, told The Christian Post that the initiative aimed “to ease the cost of a Thanksgiving meal for local families and give them a place to come for groceries, practical support, and prayer.”

“We want families to leave with food for Thanksgiving and know they have a church community they can come back to for support,” Rosales said. The congregation also distributed nearly 500 coats to residents in need.

Beyond providing food and clothing, Church Unlimited volunteers offered more than 60 complimentary haircuts, 26 showers and 25 hygiene kits. Approximately 600 people attended an on-site worship service, during which 46 individuals made decisions to follow Jesus Christ.

“When Jesus saw people in need, He had compassion for them,” Rosales said. “We want people to experience that same compassion in how we welcome them, listen to them, and serve them.”

“Helping a family put a meal on the table is one way we can live out what we believe. When someone wants prayer or wants to know more about Jesus, we’re there to listen, pray with them, and share the hope we’ve found in Him.”

In Maryland, four Baltimore Ravens players joined volunteers at Ark Church in East Baltimore last Friday to provide Thanksgiving food to approximately 300 families. The participating players were safety Keondre Jackson, wide receivers Gage Larvadain and LaJohntay Wester, and cornerback Keyon Martin.

Heather Darney, the Ravens’ vice president of community relations, told The Christian Post that the team began partnering with the congregation for its Thanksgiving distribution last year, describing Ark Church as “a church beloved by its community.”

“We were able to serve a lot of families there last year and saw the same turnout this year as 300 families came to the church on Friday to participate in this distribution,” Darney said.

Meanwhile, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb County, Georgia, organized its sixth annual Thanksgiving meal distribution Thursday morning. The megachurch, led by Pastor Jamal Bryant, mobilized approximately 300 volunteers to deliver meals to 2,000 families.

Bryant told Fox 5 Atlanta that the outreach was intended to assist working families in a time of need and be a reliable resource for the community.