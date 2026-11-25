Pastor Gao Quan Fu and Pang Yu. | Photo credit: Christian Solidarity Worldwid

A 70-year-old Protestant pastor in China remains behind bars after his fraud trial concluded without a verdict on Nov. 12, while his 69-year-old wife has also faced trial over allegations linked to their church activities.

Gao Quan Fu, who has led Light of Zion Church in Xi’an, Shaanxi province, for 40 years, has been detained since May 2025. His trial was held in a single day at the Beilin District People’s Court, according to the U.K.-based religious freedom organization Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW).

Police prevented observers from entering the courtroom and detained two human rights lawyers during the Nov. 12 proceedings. Neither trial has resulted in a publicly announced ruling, and no date has been set for another hearing.

Gao’s defense lawyers had previously sought a second pretrial hearing after an initial session on Aug. 10 lasted less than half a day. When that request was unsuccessful, they asked the court to delay the trial to allow more time to gather evidence.

His wife, Pang Yu, who serves alongside him at the church, appeared in court Tuesday on charges of being an accomplice. Unlike her husband, she received no pretrial hearing. A replacement lawyer represented her after her former attorney, Ruth Wang, fled to Taiwan on Sept. 3.

Authorities took Gao into custody at his home on May 16, 2025, initially accusing him of “using superstition to undermine authority,” according to CSW. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) described the original accusation as “using superstition to undermine law enforcement.”

Pang was initially confined under surveillance at the family home before being formally arrested on fraud charges in September 2025. Authorities also changed Gao’s charge to fraud at that time.

CSW said the allegations concern voluntary financial contributions from members of Light of Zion, an unregistered congregation that relies on donations to support worship gatherings and pastoral ministry.

USCIRF identifies Gao as a religious prisoner detained over his ministry and leadership of the church. According to the commission, officials had subjected him to years of harassment because he refused to place his congregation under Chinese Communist Party oversight. The commission also reported violations of due process and said Gao was held at the Beilin District Detention Center.

The couple’s case was submitted to the Beilin court in January. Although they were initially detained at the same facility, authorities subsequently transferred them to separate detention centers.

Concerns have also emerged about Pang’s health while in custody. CSW reported that she suffers from heart disease and pain in her left leg, faces psychological strain and is required to perform manual labor while standing for at least two hours daily.

Light of Zion is affiliated as a sister congregation with Zion Church, which faced a nationwide crackdown in October 2025. Eight of its leaders remain detained on allegations involving fraud, illegal business operations or both.

CSW CEO Scot Bower condemned the prolonged detention of the elderly couple and expressed concern over their treatment, saying they had been imprisoned for peacefully exercising the Christian faith they have practiced for four decades.

Bower also criticized what he described as the increasing use of false fraud allegations against religious leaders in China, calling the practice “unacceptable.” He called for the “immediate and unconditional release” of all those detained on such grounds.