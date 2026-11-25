Grand Theft Auto VI. | Photo credit: Rockstar Games

British commentator Peter Hitchens has condemned “Grand Theft Auto VI” as “electronic poison,” arguing that the video game's portrayal of crime and violence threatens Christian civilization.

A former atheist who converted to Christianity, Hitchens criticized the game after he couldn't find a church in the game where his character could confess his wrongdoing.

Rockstar Games launched “Grand Theft Auto VI” on Nov. 19, bringing the long-awaited installment of its crime-themed franchise to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S after more than a decade in development.

The Entertainment Software Rating Board classified the game as suitable for players ages 17 and older, citing violence, mature humor, nudity, strong language, explicit sexual content and references to drugs and alcohol.

Writing in a Nov. 20 opinion column for the Daily Mail, Hitchens questioned the moral implications of a game that allows players to commit crimes with few apparent consequences, suggesting that such entertainment could diminish ethical awareness and erode society's Christian heritage.

Reflecting on earlier installments, Hitchens noted that players could “become a char­ac­ter who murdered pros­ti­tutes, as well as steal­ing and tak­ing drugs and behav­ing like a devil.” He suggested that the franchise's immersive depiction of lawlessness “also lib­er­ates us from the usual bonds of life.”

“Pay­ing reminds us that we have oblig­a­tions to oth­ers, in a world of rules. But in GTA, you gen­er­ally obtain cash by steal­ing or extort­ing it. There are no rules,” he wrote.

Following several violent encounters while playing, Hitchens said he wanted to “find a church, preferably Roman Catholic, where our character can confess his misdeeds to a priest.”

His search proved unsuccessful in Vice City, the fictional urban setting inspired by Miami. Fan-maintained “GTA” reference sites identify an unnamed church near Port Gellhorn in the fictional state of Leonida, though whether the game includes a Roman Catholic church matching Hitchens' description remains uncertain.

Hitchens argued that repeated exposure to the game's violent environment could damage the imagination and undermine the capacity for empathy and moral reflection.

“It is not just that glee­fully tak­ing part in this hell­s­cape makes us unfeel­ing, as it must. It is that our ima­gin­a­tions are very pre­cious. In them, we can work out the effects of our actions on oth­ers, and put ourselves in the place of those oth­ers,” he said. “Without them, our con­sciences can­not work prop­erly. But once we have filled our skulls with this sort of liquid manure, we have lost a vital part of our souls.”

Maintaining that he was “per­fectly ser­i­ous when [he] sug­gested a church visit,” Hitchens characterized his experience as evidence of what he considers the game's hostility toward Christian morality.

“This elec­tronic poison under­mines 2,000 years of Chris­tian civil­iza­tion,” concluded Hitchens, whose books include The Abolition of Britain and The Rage Against God.