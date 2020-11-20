Georgia-based lawyer Lin Wood said in a recent interview that Pres. Donald Trump "won a landslide victory" and the truth will come out once all the election fraud has been uncovered.

Attorney Lin Wood, who is a part of Trump's legal team, said on the Mark Levin Show that Trump was "clearly" reelected as US president, which should extend his term for four more years.

Wood said that the entire electoral process was "infected by the illegal absentee ballot procedure." Calling the election a fraud, the famous lawyer said the president is projected to have won more than 400 electoral votes if not for the manipulation that took place.

"Donald Trump won, I believe, clearly a 70% plus landslide election in the nation," Wood said. "He probably won over 400 electoral votes."

He said Trump's legal team is working on investigating and gathering more evidences of election manipulation. He remained positive that the truth will come out.

"We're uncovering, step by step, the layers on the onion. We're going to get to the truth. And the truth is Donald Trump has been reelected by this country to serve as president for four more years," he said.

Wood also mentioned how the voting system, Dominion, was infected with a "virus" that controlled the election results from different locations around the world.

"Dominion contains software that was manipulated, where they controlled the voting within a network of corporations around the globe," he explained. Dominion Voting Systems is a Toronto-based company that sells elections technology, both hardware and software.

The president posted a tweet about how the system deleted more than 2 million votes nationwide and switched hundreds of thousands of votes from him to Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Some major media outlets countered the idea, saying there is no evidence for such a claim.

During Wood's interview, program host Mark Levin pointed out that just a few weeks ago, before the election took place, major media outlets like The New York Times and NBC did stories on how the Dominion Voting Systems could be easily hacked.

The company appears to have "questionable" ties with some prominent Democrats. Nancy Pelosi's former Chief of Staff is a key executive of Dominion. Richard Blum, the husband of Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA), is a significant shareholder. The Clintons are also connected to the company.

Recently, Republican Louis Gohmert Jr., R-TX revealed that the U.S. Army conducted a raid in Frankfurt, Germany, where they seized servers that collected data regarding the 2020 U.S. Election. The said servers are owned by Barcelona-based company Scytl.

Data from the servers showed that Trump won 410 electoral votes, including Liberal strongholds California and Minnesota, a video from One America News showed. Scytl is said to be connected to George Soros, as well as the Democratic party. Microsoft founder Bill Gates owns Scytl stock. Vulcan Capital, owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, also has a significant investment in Scytl.