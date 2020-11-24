Lawyer Sidney Powell has issued a statement clarifying the reason why Trump lawyer and former NY mayor Rudy Giuliani and Trump legal Senior Adviser Jenna Ellis said she is "not a member" of the President's legal team.

Just a few days after hosting a press conference where explosive evidence of voter fraud was revealed, Trump lawyer and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and Trump legal team Senior Adviser Jenna Ellis announced that lawyer Sidney Powell, one of the key speakers who presented a round of evidence of electoral cheating, was not officially a part of the Trump legal team.

"Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity," the statement said.

Some had misinterpreted this announcement to mean that there has been a fallout among the legal team that was supposed to fight for the country's electoral integrity. Some even thought that the President had "fired" Powell, LifeSite News reported. All these, however, are wrong.

Powell, in a statement, clarified that that is not the case. The statement, which was released late due to Twitter's censorship, indicates that she actually agrees with Giuliani and Ellis's announcement.

"I agree with the [Trump] campaign's statement that I am not part of the campaign's legal team. I never signed a retainer agreement or sent the President or the campaign a bill for my expenses or fees," Powell said.

The statement, which can be viewed via General Michael Flynn's son's account on Parler, also indicated that Powell is preparing to file a lawsuit sometime this week. This lawsuit contains enough evidence to prove that millions of votes were indeed stolen, and that President Donald Trump is still the President of the United States of America for four more years.

"The evidence I'm compiling is overwhelming that this software tool was used to shift millions of votes from President [Donald] Trump and other Republican candidates to Biden and other Democrat candidates. We are proceeding to prepare our lawsuit and plan to file it this week,"" Powell said.

"It will be epic," she added.

Tons of evidence

Giuliani and Powell, during the recent press conference, revealed tons of evidence proving there was widespread cheating during the US elections.

Most of Giuliani's evidence comes in the form of hundreds of sworn affidavits containing witnesses' testimonies of cheating in various places. He said an extraordinary number of witnesses came forward to tell the truth about what happened in particular voting centers.

One of these witnesses, whom Giuliani thinks is a Democrat, said they were trained to change the dates on the ballots so that they will look like they were shipped earlier than they actually were - so that they can be used to cheat in the elections.

Powell, on the other hand, presented information linking Dominion Voting Systems to people associated with Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro, as well as the Democrats. She also presented details about how the recent elections were rigged using the help of foreign actors from outside America.