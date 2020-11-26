This Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump urged his supporters to keep fighting the 2020 election results in a Pennsylvania hearing on the issue of voter fraud.

Earlier, Trump's legal team released voter fraud evidence during a press conference. Now, he phoned in to a public hearing at a hotel in Gettysburg where a public hearing on the 2020 election was held by state Republicans in Pennsylvania.

"They have to turn over the results," Trump said. "It would be easy for me to say, 'Oh let's worry about four years from now.' No. This election was lost by the Democrats, they cheated. It was a fraudulent election."

Voters attested to irregularities, particularly with the mail-in ballots.

In the recent reports by Christianity Daily, a software tool was allegedly used to shift millions of President Trump votes to Biden. Republican candidates also got their votes shifted to Democrat candidates.

With hundreds of sworn affidavits from witnesses' testimonies, President Trump and his camp can now prove that the recent election was fraudulent.

In addition, Trump also added that Republican poll watchers were prevented to witness the actual vote counting saying that they were treated like a dog after being forced into pens and getting treated unfairly.

"If you were a Republican poll watcher, you were treated like a dog,"

The President also remarked that the Democrats got sloppy with their attempts to win the recent election with the obvious irregularities.

Trump adds, "They just stepped on the gas and they got caught. Just like they got caught spying on my campaign."

The sudden jumps in votes tallied in the late night and early mornings that favored Biden are also suspicious saying that "very weird things" have happened. However, the so-called weird things are "not weird to professionals," the Dominion Voting Systems or any other people who know how to operate machines.

Some of the irregularities Trump mentioned include ballot dates that were changed to look like they were shipped earlier. People were also surprised to see their names have already voted when they have yet to turn in their votes. Some people also received multiple ballots in their homes. Worse, even dead people were "requesting ballots."

Trump's message is clear to all his supporters, the world, and most especially the United States of America:

"We can't let them get away with it."

For Trump, there is no doubt that the election can be turned over especially now with the presence of all the evidence.

"There's no doubt," Trump said.

"We have all the evidence, we have all the affidavits, we have everything, all we need is to have some judge listen to it properly without having a political opinion or having another kind of a problem."

The President already praised former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani for fighting the case against the fraudulent election where other lawmakers and judges have backed down from because of widespread threats which he considers as an act of cowardice. Trump said that it will be Giuliani's crowning achievement for saving the country.