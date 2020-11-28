Dutch Sheets, a noted author, teacher, minister and prominent prayer intercessor, led a prayer meeting to intercede for America's destiny, especially with the U.S. election.

Even before the election happened on Nov. 3, Sheets felt that God was calling him to pray. He was led to go to the Allegheny River in Pennsylvania.

"The prophetic picture of the water going from here to the nation taking what was birthed into this state; we're gonna tap into that," Sheets said in an interview.

When he returned to Pennsylvania, it was to call for a prayer meeting.

In answer to his call, prayer warriors gathered with Sheets at the Coudersport Church. They prayed not only for the election, but also for graft and corruption that could steal the very liberties and rights of the American people.

Sheets was very bold in his declaration.

"Why would we not wanna fight for truth?"

In a series of powerful declarations, Sheets and other prayer warriors began to decree God's plan and God's will for America.

"For times such as this, we raise a flag for truth. And we raise a flag of judgment tonight over fraud. We raise a flag of judgment tonight over corruption. We say tonight 'truth will prevail and run in the streets in the United States of America!'

"And we declare that He and His light is bringing all the hidden works of darkness out into the open.

"We're gonna enforce the victory of Calvary and we're gonna declare prophetically what God's been saying.

"There shall be a great release of redemption and glory in this land!"

Aside from the prayer warriors who gathered at the Coudersport Church, half a million people also joined the prayer rally on live stream.

Sheets repeated what he has declared 20 years ago saying that that nation of America belongs to God and that He himself will send revival in the land.

He further urged that the believers "can't give up, but must pray and stand in faith."

Reporter Paul Strand of CBN News also shared that those in the prayer meeting believes that the One true Judge in the highest court of all will settle on the issues and controversies surrounding the U.S. election.

"Many now feel the controversies over this election will be settled in courts by judges or justices. But those at this prayer meeting were appealing to the one true judge in the highest court of all."

Earlier, the Intercessors for America (IFA) also called for all Christian to continue praying and interceding for America in light of the discovery of several evidences pointing to an election fraud.

Evangelist Franklin Graham, the current CEO and President of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse also urge Americans to continue praying for the truth amidst all the issues surrounding the integrity of the results of the recent U.S. elections.

Calls for prayer across the U.S. have made the news in recent weeks calling all Christians to pray for the truth, President Donald Trump and the election.