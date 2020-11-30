More than two-thirds of all Americans believe US President Donald Trump can and should be allowed to ask for a recount in key states, a recent poll revealed.

According to a new Newsmax/McLaughlin & Associates poll released Thursday, 67 percent of likely voters support President Trump's push for recounts in states where the vote margins in his race with Joe Biden were very small (1% or closer).

These states include Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona, where a hearing over voter fraud is currently taking place.

While 65 percent of Americans say the election will be honestly decided despite the very close contests between the two Presidential candidates, 35 percent - a full third - of all voters believe there was significant fraud that needs to be investigated.

Pollster John McLaughlin, speaking of the results, indicated that Trump voters and supporters, and Republicans in general, are highly concerned about the recent voter fraud that happened in the recent elections.

The number, he said, indicates a very troubling thing considering the United States' reputation for being a country with a vibrant democracy,

"This seems to be a very disturbing and high number for the country that always prided itself to be the world's leading democracy," he said. "The highest level of fraud concerns are among Trump voters at 70% and Republicans at 65%."

The poll was conducted between Nov. 21 and 23, 2020. It asked 1,000 likely general election voters to participate. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Here's a quick look at the poll results: