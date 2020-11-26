Several witnesses, coming alongside former New York City mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, gave their testimonies revealing shocking evidence of voter fraud in the recent US elections.

Witnesses gave personal accounts of what they saw during the recent elections, particularly in Pennsylvania. They presented themselves at a Pennsylvania State Senate hearing led by Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano, and came alongside Trump lawyer and former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani.

All of them gave signed affidavits, and each of them swore to tell the truth under penalty of perjury, indicating that they are indeed serious about what they are saying. They are included in the number of witnesses that reached out to the Trump legal team to report about voter fraud.

One America News was able to cover the important event. Here's a quick look at some of their testimonies during the historic hearing, which was held at the Wyndham hotel in Gettysburg:

Corralled

The first witness, an attorney named Justin C. Kweder, was a certified GOP canvass observer who spent approximately 85 hours in 10 days to observe the events that transpired before, during, and after the elections in Pennsylvania.

First, he said that while the Philadelphia board of elections was processing hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots, there was "zero civilian oversight or observation."

The counting was done inside Hall F of the Philadelphia Convention Center, a very large room. The board erected a fence that ran the length of the hall. Observers were corralled in one side of the fence, while the election workers were processing mail-in ballots on the other side of the fence.

He indicated that about "96%" of workers who were processing mail-in ballots were at least 50 to more than 200 feet away from the observers. This distance made it very difficult to ascertain what was happening.

"Due to the distance of the workers from the erected fences, it was impossible for me or any observer to see what the workers were doing, with any type of 'specificity'," he said.

The second witness, who described events in Pittsburgh, agreed with Mr. Kweder. She said observers were kept corralled and away from workers processing the ballots. She said they at least 15 to 20 feet away from the closest worker

"The closest that was 20 feet about, and you could not see, at all, the envelope, the ballot itself, where they were stacking them. Anything that was required that we would be able to see," she said.

Backroom

Leah Hoopes, a Republican poll watcher on the day of the election, testified before the senate that massive voter fraud also happened in Delaware. She said she was present in the counting center for "three straight days," and having seen what happened, she revealed it.

Ms. Hoopes said the counting center had multiple places where ballots can be brought in and taken out from. It had elevators and many rooms that workers had access to.

What was concerning here, she said, is a backroom that had no observers, no line of sight, and no transparency into the counting process. She said "there was no cooperation," and that they were not allowed to have a look at what was happening inside the room. "Complete resistance from election night and every day after," she said.

They were able to enter the room after getting an injunction from their lawyer. The injunction, however, " was a joke," she said. The were only allowed to watch the counting inside the room for only 5 minutes at a time, and only once every 2 hours. They were also required to sit in a chair placed at least 20 feet away from "any physical ballot."