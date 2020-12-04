Trump allies are worried that the Department of Justice won't conduct a meaningful investigation into the voter fraud cases brought up to it.

This came in the face of numerous Republican lawsuits filed to investigate allegations on election fraud in Arizona, especially in Maricopa County where most incidents have surfaced, as per the Associated Press.

Representative Andy Biggs of Arizona, speaking to One America Network, expressed he's a little cynical about it but is actually optimistic the Department of Justice will conduct a thorough review.

He stressed that the Department is not doing its best to act thoroughly on the cases as they should in the same way they did with the Durham report that they have not yet been provided with for a year now. Taking to twitter, Biggs called on the Department's attention regarding the urgency of the matter.

"It's time for accountability and justice for those who attempted to subvert our Constitution and rule of law. We have been waiting patiently for the Durnham findings, but we must have answers, transparency, and a day of reckoning," he said through his Twitter account while sharing a link to an article on AG Barr appointing John Durham as special counsel.

He added being particularly disturbed by Attorney General William Barr's statement last Tuesday that the Department of Justice found no substantial voter fraud thus far despite many whistleblowers coming to the fore.

The Department of Justice, however, corrected having said this through an interview with the Associated Press by sending a statement to the media a day after that it was misreported.

"Some media outlets have incorrectly reported that the Department has concluded its investigation of election fraud and announced an affirmative finding of no fraud in the election. That is not what the Associated Press reported nor what the Attorney General stated. The Department will continue to receive and vigorously pursue all specific and credible allegations of fraud as expeditiously as possible," the statement read.

In similar news, a Nevada Judge has already set a hearing to inspect the voting equipment and other voter fraud evidences presented by President Donald Trump's Campaign there.

USA Today reported, on the other hand, that though there were many whistleblowers, "many of their allegations crumbled under scrutiny" quoting elections experts stating that most of those who testified had a poor understanding of the election process especially when it comes to the recording of absentee voting envelopes.

According to USA Today, the Trump campaign and allies provided more than 100 affidavits to support their allegations of election fraud and abuse. Two of which where found to be unsubstantial due to former head of elections for Michigan Christopher Thomas contesting that "Republican challengers 'do not understand absent voter ballot processing and tabulating' ".

Michigan Judge Timothy Kenny was quoted saying, "Perhaps if Plaintiffs' election challenger affiants had attended the October 29, 2020 walk-through of the TCF Center ballot counting location, questions and concerns could have been answered in advance of Election Day. Regrettably, they did not. Plaintiffs' interpretation of events is incorrect and not credible."

However, USA Today seemed to belittle the knowledge and expertise of lawmakers from Michigan and similarly from Arizona and Pennsylvania who held simultaneous hearings on the evidence of the Trump Campaign and were outraged on the irregularities presented them. In Arizona, in particular, Senator-elect Kelly Townsend even called that a special session be done to act on the irregularities to retain the integrity of the elections.

"I think if they saw what we saw today, I don't think they would really have a choice but to act," Townsend said of the evidence presented during the hearing.