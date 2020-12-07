A group of analysts have filed a bombshell case that effectively adds more weight to President Trump's fight for election integrity in the US, and specifically in Georgia.

Matt Braynard, founder of the Voter Integrity Project, filed a lawsuit providing details regarding the massive voter fraud that occurred in the Peach State, One America News Network reported.

According to Braynard, his group of analysts collected thousands of data comprised of voter names and records, and verified them using a specific method that involved a very tiresome task. What they found could not be ignored.

Braynard and his group gathered thousands of voters' details, and called thousands of voters to verify if they voted in the recent US election, OANN's Chanel Rion reported. The group found out that for every batch of 1,500 voters, about a third (about 500) of them did not actually vote, even though the voter roles claimed they did.

He told Rion that he recently signed an affidavit that will go into one of the lawsuits on voter fraud in Georgia. This affidavit contains a ton of verified evidence on the voting irregularities in the Peach State

"That [affidavit] has about 500 pages to it because it includes the names and addresses and voter IDs and dates of birth of all the people who cast illegal ballots or in whose names the illegal ballots were cast, and had other anomalies such as registering at fake addresses that we were able to determine," Braynard said.

The evidence presented in the affidavit, as per Braynard, will not leave a lot of room for doubts on the manipulation and cheating that happened during the recent elections. The affidavit will push legislators and state officials to act on the obvious attack on the country's voting system.

Braynard submitted his findings directly to Georgia lawmakers for verification. The findings included tens of thousands of ballots that were illegally cast, and thousands of voters who are ineligible to vote.

"They're going to actually hand that over to the Secretary of State to see if it validates or not. Specifically, individuals who don't meet residency requirements to cast ballots in that state," Braynard said.

"And between that and those who registered phoney residences, I provided about over, I think, 22,000 ballots that could've been cast illegally, and depending on what the secretary of state says, either validating or invalidating my work - that's far more than the margin of victory in that state, and I think we'll put the brakes on anybody walking on that state with the electors anytime soon," he continued.

The former Trump aide indicated that the lawsuit is not just a result of his work. It is actually based on his work, combined with other analyses, as well as affidavits from various witnesses who can attest to the voter fraud.

He also indicated that "maybe" this is the first time that his group's work is taken into the "courtroom were it will be seriously considered." He said he is "very optimistic" that their work will bring about a difference once the court looks into it.