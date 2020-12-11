The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies voted down the resolution acknowledging former Vice President Biden as the new President-Elect of the United States as per the report of The Epoch Times.

Specifically, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies voted against a resolution that affirms preparations for the inauguration of Biden, as per Axios.

The Epoch Times said this decision of the bipartisan committee was due to the ongoing lawsuits on election fraud filed by President Donald Trump across several states.

The Committee, composed of an equal number of three Republicans and three Democrats from the House and the Senate, said that the Electoral College will decide on December 14 on the matter.

The decision, Axios added, rejects effectively the committee's public recognition of Biden as president-elect of the United States.

Speaking to members of the press, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky and a member of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies provided more information on the election.

"This has become a weekly ritual," he began, adding, "The Electoral College is going to meet on the 14th and cast a vote, and we're going to have a swearing in of the next president on the 20th of January."

Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri and member of the Committee, explained that it is not their function involves preparing for the safe ceremonies in this pandemic and not to decide who will be president at this point in time considering the ongoing cases raised on election fraud.

"It is not the job of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies to get ahead of the electoral process and decide who we are inaugurating. The JCCIC [Inaugural Committee] is facing the challenge of planning safe Inaugural Ceremonies during a global pandemic. I would hope that, going forward, the members of the JCCIC would adhere to the committee's long-standing tradition of bipartisan cooperation and focus on the task at hand," Blunt said in a statement after meeting with the members of the press, as per The Epoch Times.

According to the Epoch Times, House Majority Leader Representative Steny Hoyer, a Democrat from Maryland, criticized the Republican's decision that rejected the resolution to accept Biden's win through a statement released also after the committee's press conference.

Axios revealed that a Washington Post conducted survey revealed that of the 249 Republicans in Congress, only 27 actually acknowledge Biden won the elections.

Axios quoted Hoyer saying that Republicans' "continued deference to President Trump's post-election temper tantrums threatens our democracy and undermines faith in our election system."

Meanwhile Politico Congress Reporter Heather Caygle said in two posts in her Twitter account that the resolution was very simple yet Republicans opposed it.

"NEW: The Inaugural Committee fails to pass simple resolution essentially acknowledging Biden as president-elect after all Republicans opposed. Hoyer offered the resolution, which failed 3-3. Other committee members are Pelosi, McConnell, McCarthy, Blunt and Klobuchar," she initially tweeted.

"The resolution was very basic, per folks with knowledge. It would've notified American people that Congress is preparing for inauguration of Biden and Harris 'in coordination with health experts' as 'we observe this transition of power'," she added as a thread to her initial tweet.

The Electoral College and the Congress, however, haven't declared Biden the President-elect. This simply means the JCCIC was correct in its decision to vote down the resolution.

Furthermore, Texas' motion before the Supreme Court is likely to cause a major blow to the Democrats' and media's assertion of a Biden win, effectively overturning the election and resulting in a Trump victory.